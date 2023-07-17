When did Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner meet? RHOC star proposes to girlfriend amid ongoing divorce

The former Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner celebrated their first anniversary on July 15, 2023. They celebrated their anniversary with an exciting and heartfelt milestone, by getting engaged.

The newly engaged couple began dating on July 15, 2022, and finally exchanged engagement rings a year later. Since they began dating, the two have been seen making romantic gestures for the past year. It is worth noting that Braunwyn Windham-Burke is still amidst divorce proceedings from her estranged husband of 20 years, Sean Burke.

Braunwyn proposed to her girlfriend on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in a very romantic manner. The RHOC alum recreated their first date before popping the question to Spinner.

RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner have been dating for one year

The former RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner celebrated their first anniversary a very New York fashion. They recreated their first date at iconic 4th Street Park in New York City.

However, they didn't just celebrate their first anniversary, as Braunwyn also proposed to her girlfriend. Jennifer revealed how she felt about the proposal the next day, on July 16, 2023. In an Instagram post that had pictures from the proposal, she wrote that it had been one year since she met the love of her life.

"Today is also the day that @braunwynwindhamburke asked me to marry her and, of course, I said “h*ll yes”. Our love is fast, messy, pure, real, and made up of all of the things I used to dream about having when I would daydream during 7th period math," she wrote in the caption.

When Jennifer went on her first date with Braunwyn, she thought she would experience what it was like to go on a date with a Housewife. Little did she know of what lay ahead for them.

"Braunwyn, Sean, and the kids have brought things into my life that I never even knew I was missing, and tomorrow looks so much brighter with all of this love and light in it. Yes today. Yes tomorrow. Yes forever my love," she added to the caption.

Windham-Burke who came out as a l*sbian in December 2020, finally filed for divorce in October 2022 after an extended separation from her husband Sean. She shares seven children with Sean and they are Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, 9-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

In an interview with People, Braunwyn Windham-Burke also shared that she felt like she has never been happier. She said that Jen was her "person."

"She said to me once, 'How much do you love me?' And I looked at her and said, 'It's not how much I love you. It's how small I love you. I love you on a molecular level.' And that's really it. My DNA was made for her. I'm a thrilled to be able to say now, 'This is my fiancée' — just like I know, I'm going to one day be able to say, 'This is my wife'," the RHOC alum said.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke was set on making the proposal to Jennifer Spinner an unforgettable moment. For the same, she recreated their first date and relived the moments that brought them together. She also wore the exact same dress that she had on their first date when she went down on one knee to propose to Jennifer.

The newly engaged couple, who are planning to wed by next October, have set the date according to the timeline of the ongoing divorce proceedings as well. Braunwyn Windham-Burke said that she hit her breaking point last year, when Sean Burke allegedly emptied their joint bank accounts.

Soon after RHOC star had filed for divorce in October 2020. The former couple is currently in the middle of their divorce proceedings.