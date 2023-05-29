When and where to buy tickets to Twice Bangkok concert 2023? Presale, dates, & all you need to know

K-pop sensation TWICE has announced the ticketing details for their upcoming Bangkok concert. The nine-member girl group is all set to bring their energetic performances to the Thai capital, Bangkok, as part of their widely acclaimed Ready to Be world tour.

The tour is in support of the band's recently released mini album, Ready to Be, released on March 10, 2023, and they have been on tour ever since to promote it. The album has been a critical success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Korean Circle album chart as well as on the US World album chart.

The tour is also offering a range of ticket categories, including general admission and reserved seating, allowing fans to choose their preferred experience; however, many fans are still unsure about the ticket details and when the tickets will be available to buy.

TWICE's Bangkok concert ticket details unveiled

TWICE @JYPETWICE



■SHOW INFO

2023.09.23 (Sat) 5PM @ Impact Arena



■TICKET OPEN (Local Time)

- LN Presale : 2023.06.16 (Fri) 10AM – 10PM

- General Sale : 2023.06.17 (Sat) 10AM



■MORE INFO

facebook.com/livenationth



#TWICE #트와이스 #READYTOBE… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ IN BANGKOK■SHOW INFO2023.09.23 (Sat) 5PM @ Impact Arena■TICKET OPEN (Local Time)- LN Presale : 2023.06.16 (Fri) 10AM – 10PM- General Sale : 2023.06.17 (Sat) 10AM■MORE INFO TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ IN BANGKOK■SHOW INFO2023.09.23 (Sat) 5PM @ Impact Arena■TICKET OPEN (Local Time)- LN Presale : 2023.06.16 (Fri) 10AM – 10PM- General Sale : 2023.06.17 (Sat) 10AM■MORE INFOfacebook.com/livenationth#TWICE #트와이스 #READYTOBE… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/bJ8vHa4A3T

TWICE, the popular South Korean girl group, is set to captivate their fans in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of their ongoing Ready to Be world tour. The highly anticipated concert is scheduled to take place on September 23 at the Impact Arena, Bangkok's renowned venue for entertainment events.

Fans of TWICE who are members of Live Nation will have the opportunity to secure their tickets before the general public.

Here's the full information for Twice's Bangkok concert tickets:

Presale: The pre-sale for Live Nation members will commence on June 16 at 10 am and conclude at 10 pm on the same day. To make the process convenient, tickets can be purchased through the official Live Nation website.

GeneralSales: The general sales for the tour will start on June 17 at 10 am, and tickets can be purchased from the same platform via the Live Nation website. However, fans have to grab those tickets on time, as the general sale tickets are usually sold out within a few hours after being released.

VIP Tier: Those who opt for the VIP tier will enjoy several exclusive privileges. This includes access to the soundcheck, early entry to the venue, expedited access to the VIP lane at the tour merchandise booth, a set of collectible lanyards and laminates, as well as other unique gifts.

It's important to note that ticket purchases during both the pre-sale and general sale will be subject to certain limitations. Buyers will be restricted to a maximum of four tickets per transaction, ensuring that more fans have a fair chance to attend the concert.

Live Nation has announced that there will be seven ticket tiers available for the Ready to Be show in Bangkok. Prices for the tickets start at TBH2,800 for the lowest tier, with the highest-priced VIP tier available for TBH6,800.

Their Ready to Be world tour has generated significant excitement among fans worldwide. The fans are advised to buy the tickets early to not miss out on their preferred seats.

TWICE debuted in 2015

TWICE is a South Korean girl group that made its debut on October 20, 2015, under JYP Entertainment. The group consists of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. They quickly gained popularity and became one of the most successful and influential K-pop groups in the industry.

Upon their debut, they released their first extended play (EP), titled The Story Begins, which featured the hit single Like OOH-AHH. The song and music video garnered immense attention, making Twice the first K-pop group to debut with a music video that reached 100 million views on YouTube. The EP also included other tracks like Do It Again and Truth, showcasing the group's catchy and energetic sound.

They have won numerous prestigious awards, including multiple Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), Melon Music Awards (MMA), Golden Disc Awards, and Seoul Music Awards. The group has also been recognized internationally, winning the Best Asian Artist award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2019.

Poll : 0 votes