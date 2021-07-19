When Dawn Comes Again: Colde announces  collab with EXO's Baekhyun, set to release soon

Kim "Colde" Hee-soo has announced a collab with Baekhyun on July 18th in an upcoming single titled "When Dawn Comes Again." He made the announcement on his Instagram account with a teaser image.

The news has elicited excitement among fans, as Colde and EXO Baekhyun are considered the best in the field of R&B.

When Dawn Comes Again is scheduled to release on July 21st at 6 PM Korean Standard Time. Before that, Colde will release "Next Level" on July 14th. The original Next Level is by AESPA.

Colde collaborating with EXO Baekhyun for When Dawn Comes Again

Before announcing the collaboration with EXO Baekhyun on Instagram, Colde had performed a cover of Baekhyun's song, "Love Scene," and shared it with followers on the app on July 8th.

Subsequently, fans guessed that something was up between the two. The speculation was proven right when Colde posted the announcement of their collaboration. So far, the genre of the song and the theme have not been announced.

EXO's Baekhyun is also speculated to be working on some other projects. He is apparently working on a track with NCT's Taeyong as well, as per an insider quoted by Allkpop.

He also released a mini-album on March 30th, titled Bambi.

In March, Baekhyun also announced that he would be enlisting for compulsory military service. At the time, he said:

"I was thinking about how I can say this. And I thought I should only say the facts for my EXO-Ls to understand."

The 29-year-old added:

"The end of March was the cutline (to enlist). So within that time, I am preparing everything from my solo album, SuperM, and group album."

It was later revealed that Baekhyun would not be signing up for active military duty. He would instead serve as a social service worker.

A few weeks after his announcement about enlisting, Dispatch reported that he was exempted from active duty due to hypothyroidism. There was backlash against the star when this was revealed. However, fans seem to be back on his side and are waiting for this collab to come out.

