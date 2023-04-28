"When I come into any office, I own it"- Ric Flair makes an appearance in King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch premiered on Friday, April 28, 2023, and featured various celebrities, including the famous former wrestler, Ric Flair. In episode 4, the team at Goldin Auctions invited him to their headquarters to authenticate one of his robes that they came into possession of.

As the iconic wrestler walked in the door, he was welcomed by Myesha Buchanan, the junior consignment director, who gushed over him. She told Flair that she was extremely excited as she grew up watching him along with her father.

Ric Flair said in his confessional:

"When I come into any office, I own it. Wooo!"

Ric Flair identifies one of his robes in King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

The latest Netflix series, King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, dropped all six episodes this week on Friday, April 28, at 3:01 am ET. As part of the series, Ken and his team sell and buy rare collectible items from different genres, including sports, pop culture, and more.

In one episode of the series, the team invited Ric Flair to their office to identify a robe that he wore many, many years ago.

As the legendary wrestler enters the Goldin Auction office, he is met with excitement as he “wooed” his way in as he makes his way to meet Dave Amerman. Once inside, he announces that “Nature Boy’s back in the house” as he “wooes” once again.

He asks the team to “pick it up” as he wasn’t met with as many “wooos” as he had expected, and on his cue, the team then uses Ric Flair’s iconic catchphrase once again.

Ric tells Dave that he heard that the King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch team has one of his “great robes” in the back and asks which one of his ex-wives “brought in a stolen robe.”

Dave said in a confessional:

"Ric Flair is the king of charisma. One of the most over-the-top personalities in all of entertainment."

He added that Flair made his wrestling debut in 1972 with the American Wrestling Association and then became a WWE Champion a “staggering 16 times.” He added that the wrestler talked a “ton of trash, wore expensive clothes and jewelry, and even had one of the best catchphrases.”

Upon seeing the robe, the King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch guest celebrity stated that he sold it himself. Dave further explained in a confessional that when there is an item that once belonged to a celebrity, finding out its origin and being able to authenticate it increases the value of the item.

The iconic wrestler added that the red robe was one of the last ones that Olivia Walker ever made for him and that she was the greatest seamstress he’s ever met. The cast member noted that Flair signed the robe with the quote, “to be the man, you’ve gotta beat the man.”

Another cast member added that while Ric wasn’t the first wrestler to enter the rings in robes, he took “wrestling robes to a different stratosphere” in the 1970s.

The Nature Boy’s red rode that was featured on King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch was priced at $35,000, with the potential commission being $7,000.

Episodes of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch are available to stream on Netflix.

