"When I met my wife, she was 17": Marques Houston responds to backlash over Miya Dickey marriage

R&B singer Marques Houston recently opened up about the backlash he faced over his marriage to Miya Dickey back in 2020. He is to be featured on TV One’s hit series, Uncensored. Two promotional clips of Houston's episode were shared on Instagram on April 4, where the singer revealed that Miya was 17 when he met her.

41-year-old Houston finally spoke about his controversial marriage to Miya, when the latter was only 19. The two have an age gap of about 20 years. The actor and singer said that he was 37 when he met Miya and just two years later, in August 2020, they tied the knot.

In the promotional clip for Uncensored, Marques Houston insisted that he and Miya both felt a spiritual connection when they started talking after the latter became of legal age. The singer said:

“Me and my wife’s situation is a little different. How we met through mutual friends and everything like that. When I met my wife, she was 17. So, we no really conversation…no really connection until…you know…she was of age.”

The huge age difference was not what put off netizens, but the fact that Miya was legally still a minor when Houston met her, led them to accuse him of grooming her.

However, the singer insisted that he did not start talking to his now-wife until she was 18, and they later bonded over their mutual love for music and God.

Houston says he got a lot of backlash for marrying Miya Dickey

Houston continued that people did not understand his bond with Miya and he got a lot of backlash for marrying her when she was 19. Marques Houston said that the spiritual connection they felt with each other was the most important thing. They both love Jehovah and that was a key factor in their relationship.

The Never Lie singer further claimed that Miya’s spirit, kindness, and heart reminded him a lot of his mother. He added:

“You know we connected on so many different levels.”

This was not the first time that Marques Houston had to defend his marriage. Earlier in June 2020, he penned a long statement about his relationship with Miya Dickey on Instagram. He wrote that with everything that was going on in the world back in 2020, the singer’s love life should not have been a topic of discussion.

However, since the topic was brought up, he deemed it necessary to share some facts with everyone on the internet. Marques Houston wrote:

“After reading the Blog that was published about my fiancé and I, I felt with this situation I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life.”

Houston revealed that he met Mia through a mutual friend in 2018, before which he had no idea that she existed. He referred to Miya’s name listed in one of their films as being a misprint as anyone can post information on IMDb.

But there was no way someone that young could work on a film set as an Art Director, as the position requires experienced candidates.

Marques then referred to Miya and said that she was like a daughter to filmmaker Chris Strokes, whose daughter, Chrissy Morales, became good friends with Miya.

They all first met at a Jehovah’s Witness convention. Houston wrote that he and Miya did not start dating until she turned 18. They fell in love and got engaged in March 2019 after Miya became an adult.

Houston further asserted:

“to all the rumors about me, none of it is true! And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth. I don’t have anything to hide, so if you’re waiting for something else, you will be waiting forever.”

He concluded his message by asking everyone to stay safe during the pandemic and to continue fighting for what they believe in.

Marques Houston and Miya Dickey welcomed their firstborn, Zara, in 2021. They have been married for three years now.

