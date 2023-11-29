When does Jonathan Majors' trial begin? Details of the case explored

Jonathan Majors suddenly became a huge name a couple of years back after joining the MCU as its next big villain, Kang, the Conquerer. However, with a lot planned ahead for the actor's accent in the vast MCU, a case of domestic violence against the 34-year-old actor might derail a lot of it.

On March 25, Majors was arrested in New York City for an alleged domestic dispute. The NYPD said in a statement given to PEOPLE at the time:

"The victim informed police she was assaulted."

Since then, there has been an ongoing debate about what really happened. Majors pleaded not guilty to the assault and claimed that Jabbari, the victim in this case, was actually the one who assaulted him.

The case suffered several delays, especially from the actor and his defense team's side, but finally kicked off on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The case is still in its intial stages and it is reported that the jury selection was done today.

The court will reconvene on Thursday to hear the opening statements from both sides.

What happened on the first day of Jonathan Majors' trial?

Wednesday was just the beginning of the trial, with the judge choosing the jury members. Majors entered criminal court early in a long black coat and sunglasses accompanied by his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good. They were accompanied by his defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry. He also appeared to be carrying his own bible.

At the beginning of the trial, Majors' defense attorney argued that the courtroom should be closed while the parties discussed an "evidentiary matter," referring to Majors' celebrity status.

The attorney for media organizations argued that the defense has been making public statements throughout the waiting period, which should be a valid reason for keeping the trial open.

The agenda for the day was choosing the jurors, following which they would be sent back home to meet again on Thursday.

What did Jonathan Majors do?

Jonathan Majors was arrested earlier this year after officers responded to a 911 call in Manhattan for an alleged domestic dispute. According to the criminal complaint filed by Grace Jabbari, the actor's girlfriend during the time, Majors was accused of twisting Jabbari's arm behind her back, striking her in the head, and pushing her into a vehicle.

Jabbari was reportedly treated at a hospital for minor neck and head injuries.

The MCU star denied all allegations and filed a cross-complaint against Jabbari. Before the trial, Chaudhry said in a statement in August:

"For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart...Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

Grace Jabbari was also arrested in October in New York on multiple charges but the Manhattan District Attorney's office decided not to prosecute her because of the case.

The case will resume tomorrow and both parties will deliver opening statements. Further news about the same should come out soon.