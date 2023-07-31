When was Maura Higgins on Love Island UK? Alum recalls “filthy, disgusting” things she did on the show

Maura Higgins, the newly appointed social ambassador of Love Island USA, is not new to the wildly popular reality dating show, as she previously appeared on Love Island UK in 2019. Now that Higgins is all set to be on the other side of the table, in an exclusive interview with Page Six, she recalled doing some "filthy and disgusting" things during her time on the show.

Higgins opened up about the realities of living in the Love Island villa as a former contestant. Her revelations promise to give fans a deeper glimpse into the reality TV phenomenon.

"You do not care": Maura Higgins on her Love Island stint

Love Island, the sensational reality dating show, has captivated audiences worldwide with its romantic escapades and emotional rollercoasters. Among the unforgettable contestants was Maura Higgins, the Irish TV personality who left an inedible mark during her time on Love Island UK in season 5 of the show.

As the new social ambassador for Love Island USA, Maura reflected on her experiences. She opened up about behind-the-scenes shenanigans that have unfolded in the iconic villa.

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, Maura Higgins in an interview with Page Six, opened up about the realities of living in the villa. She candidly admitted that after the initial hesitation, the contestants can forget about the 24/7 cameras filming their every move:

"At the beginning when you’re new to it, you take off your microphone and you leave it outside the [toilet] door because you’re like, ‘I don’t want anyone listening to me."

However, as contestants become more comfortable with their surroundings and fellow islander, inhibitions wane, and authenticity prevails. Maura added,

"But after about a week that completely goes out the window. You do not care."

The Love Island villa is designed to foster romantic connections and evoke genuine emotions. As the islanders immerse themselves in the unique atmosphere, they grow to forget that the cameras are still rolling.

Maura Higgins recalled one such moment during her time on the show:

"I was changing tampons in the dressing room, that’s how comfortable you get."

Beyond the romantic dates and dramatic recouplings, the villa houses various tech rooms with multiple screens. These rooms serve as the nerve center for the show's production team. Maura also spoke about these rooms in the interview:

"Obviously, we know that there are so many cameras, but there’s [also] so many tech rooms with all the different screens. There’s this room with a massive long table and a massive screen where the execs of the show sit down and watch."

In the midst of the excitement, she couldn't help but wonder if her unfiltered moments had been watched by others. She mentioned in the interview:

"I remember going, ‘Oh my god, do you reckon people did this in the U.K. and watched me because I was disgusting?’ And they were like, ‘Oh 100 percent, they were watching you.'"

Maura Higgins isn't the only reality star who made waves on Love Island USA. Recently, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix paid a visit to the villa. The Bravo star gave advice on getting to know your future partner reflecting on her own scandalous dating experience.

Love Island USA airs every day except on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Peacock.