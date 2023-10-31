When does Peter die in The Great? Assessing the character's death in the series

The much-awaited third season of The Great was released on May 12, 2023, and left both fans and the characters in the show stunned. The new installment featured the abrupt and startling death of Peter III, who was brought to life by actor Nicholas Hoult.

This unforeseen twist of Peter's death unfolded in season 3, episode 6, which was fittingly titled Ice and altered the course of the series. But what propelled the startling death of Peter during a dangerous invasion of Sweden, and why was it such a pivotal plot device?

Let us now dissect the significance of Peter's death and its far-reaching implications within the realm of The Great.

What led to Peter's death in The Great season 3?

The third season of The Great kicked off with the fallout from Catherine's botched attempt to take Peter's life - an enthralling plot point carried over from the second season. However, the twist lay in the fact that Peter was not the intended victim this time. The target was a Peter lookalike named Pugachev, who was also portrayed by Nicholas Hoult. But killing off Peter instead, was quite the narrative strategy that was decided by the series' creators.

In actual history, Peter III had to go through a slow and truly difficult demise, but The Great decided to march to a different tune. Lo and behold, it proved to be a stroke of brilliance. This unexpected storyline alteration injected renewed vitality into the series, giving Catherine the golden chance to seize the reins of power without the formidable shadow of Peter looming over her.

The aftershocks: Peter's death pushed Catherine's rise on The Great

Peter's sudden and unexpected exit was a game-changer. Elle Fanning's portrayal of Catherine's anguish and her spiraling descent into madness was nothing short of remarkable, as it garnered praise from both audiences and critics alike.

This pivotal narrative shift unveiled an uncharted facet of Catherine's character, emerging as a resolute and independent ruler liberated from Peter's stifling influence. The absence of Peter took Catherine's self-discovery ahead. It also ended up thrusting her into a transformation from a dutiful wife to an invincible ruler.

It marked a profound juncture in her character arc, adding layer upon layer of depth to the storyline and creating a riveting viewing experience. In essence, the death of Peter III became the catalyst that ignited Catherine's metamorphosis that will shape the plot of the show.

Final thoughts

In The Great Season 3, the overwhelming resonance of Peter's shocking exit becomes indisputable. This audacious storytelling decision underscores the notion that even the loss of a central character can sometimes end up rejuvenating a series, breathing new life into it. Prepare to be mesmerized by the spellbinding saga of Catherine's evolution, as she navigates the intricate labyrinth of power and ambition in a world where nothing is ever as it seems. The death of Peter III during the brutal Ice episode serves as the very key that will be unlocking the next enthralling chapter of The Great.

For those who are eager to immerse themselves in Catherine's extraordinary odyssey, all three seasons are available for streaming on Hulu.