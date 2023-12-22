When does Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire come out on Netflix? Exact release date and time for all regions

Netflix users and sci-fi enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the release of Zack Snyder's epic space fantasy, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. Snyder's visionary storytelling promises an immersive experience, and the unconventional release time has only driven up curiosity.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire made its debut on Netflix on December 21, 2023. The release date was a departure from Netflix's usual midnight release and premiered a day earlier.

When does Rebel Moon come out on Netflix?

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire debuted on Netflix on December 21, 2023. The film became available for streaming globally at 10 p.m. Eastern Time or 7 p.m. Pacific Time. This early release aimed to mimic the excitement of a theatrical premiere, allowing West Coast viewers to access the film at 7 p.m.

Where to watch Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire trailer?

Here’s the trailer for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire:

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the interstellar world crafted by Zack Snyder. Viewers witness the action-packed sequences, intriguing characters, and formidable challenge faced by Kora, portrayed by Sofia Boutella.

How many Rebel Moon movies are there?

Rebel Moon is a two-part cinematic endeavor, with both films set to receive R-rated expansions. The first installment, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, is already available for streaming on Netflix. The sequel, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, is scheduled for release on April 19, 2024.

Ed Skrein, who portrays the chief antagonist in the film series, Admiral Atticus Noble, told GamesRadar+ that Synder wanted Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver to feel like Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war thriller, Dunkirk.

He added,

“So it’s like, there’s a space at the beginning, and then it’s going off. And it’s really, really going off. And, you know, Return of the King, Lord of the Rings vibes where it’s like, ‘Okay, we kind of know where they’re going.’ It’s like, ‘Alright, now let’s just sit back, eat loads of popcorn, and watch it all kickoff.’”

Snyder's sci-fi vision

Zack Snyder's vision for Rebel Moon originated from an idea he conceived in film school during the 1980s. Drawing inspiration from classics like Magnificent Seven and Seven Samurai, the director envisioned a space-set narrative that evolved into the Rebel Moon series.

While working on Man of Steel in 2012, he had pitched an earlier version of Rebel Moon as an R-rated Star Wars story to Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy. The films promise to delve into a new mythology, providing audiences with a unique and R-rated take on the sci-fi genre. The Rebel Moon series boasts a star-studded cast, with Sofia Boutella leading as Kora.

The ensemble includes Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Ed Skrein, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, and more. Each character contributes to the intricate narrative, adding depth to the expansive universe created by Snyder.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire has taken Netflix by storm, offering viewers a departure from the traditional release format and a unique sci-fi experience. With an ensemble cast, visionary storytelling, and an R-rated take on the genre, Rebel Moon cements its place as a must-watch for fans of epic space fantasies.