When did Selena Gomez launch Rare Beauty? Singer earns praises after cosmetic brand announces donation to affected civilians in Israel-Hamas conflict

Selena Gomez is receiving a lot of appreciation from the masses after her brand, Rare Beauty, announced that they will be making donations to Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The beauty brand has announced that it will be donating money to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which have been providing care to the affected region.

Selena Gomez’s brand will work with these NGOs and organizations to provide emergency medical care to children and civilians. Making the announcement on Instagram, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty stated that they will also be contributing to UNICEF to help the people of Gaza get urgent medical care and resources.

The post contained an image with “Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza”, and the brand stated the following in the caption:

“The DNA of our company is rooted in inclusivity. Our company is diverse & employs individuals from various backgrounds including race, creed, sexuality, gender identity, & religion – many of whom have been directly impacted by the recent violence.”

Selena Gomez launched the brand, Rare Beauty in February 2019, and in less than 5 years, it has become a popular brand as it has become available in many countries all over the world. Apart from contributing to the Israel-Palestine conflict areas, the brand also actively donates to the Rare Beauty Impact Fund, which helps people support their mental health.

Netizens applaud Selena Gomez as Rare Beauty announces donation to affected civilians in ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

Acknowledging the current situation in the affected areas due to the ongoing Hamas and Israel conflict, Selena Gomez took the bold and applaudworthy step of donating money to the affected civilians. Focusing on Palestine, Rare Beauty announced their financial support for the area, as many die and are in need of urgent medical care.

s soon as the news reached social media, the singer received a lot of appreciation for the same. As an X account, @PopBase talked about the same by posting on the platform, here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users appreciate Gomez as the singer's brand announces donations to civilians affected by the Hamas-Israel conflict. (Image via X)

At the moment, Selena Gomez has not spoken up about the reactions from the masses. However, the news of Rare Beauty donating to the cause came just 2 days after many social media users slammed the singer for “taking a break” from social media due to the ongoing situation.