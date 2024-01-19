When did Southern Charm star Taylor’s brother Worth Green pass away? Details explored

Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green, whose hook-up scandal with co-star Austen Kroll has amassed significant traction online, hit a personal turmoil last year after the passing of her brother Richard Worthington Green. The Bravo star’s brother, commonly known to people as Worth, died on June 8, 2023.

The graduate from Subhawk Academy in 2005, was only 36 at the time of his passing. He pursued further education at East Caroline University and had an innate passion for traveling. Worth moved to South Korea after completing his studies, where he taught English as a second language.

The latest series of Southern Charm, season 9, was filmed less than a year before Taylor’s brother passed away. An episode of the hit reality TV series, showed Taylor calling his brother for advice when other cast members were at odds with her for hooking up with her best friend and co-star Olivia Flowers’ ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll.

Worth consoled his sister and also suggested he’d come down to South Carolina to meet her if need be.

Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green paid tribute to her late brother

Taylor, who was processing the loss of her brother, penned an emotional note on Instagram about him less than two weeks after the family member died. In the tribute, Taylor expressed she’ll forever remember his goofiness and infectious laugh. She wrote:

“Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind. June 8th, 2023 The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh.”

Admiring and remembering the love Worth had for his family, she added:

“I will always admire the steadfast love you had for your family, friends (too many to count), your girlfriend and Jesus Christ. You truly went out on top of your game and we so look forward to seeing you again one day.”

Taylor Ann Green finished the emotional post with a quote from Groucho Marx that states:

“Blessed are the cracked, for they are the ones who let light in.”

The news of Worth’s death was confirmed by the Bravo star and her family members in an official statement given to People. The family said:

“Worth left this world on top of the world - he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him. We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends. Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father.”

An obituary on the website of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion, North Carolina, celebrated his devotion to family and religion by mentioning how he had started a men’s group in the community to reflect on life and challenges.

Though the cause of his death hasn’t been made public, the obituary mentions he died in his sleep.

Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green receives support from Southern Hospitality’s TJ Dinch

As Taylor continues to face criticism about her hook-up scandal in Southern Charm season 9, her friend for life TJ Dinch of the Southern Hospitality fame, extended support to her on Instagram. Sharing a happy photograph alongside her on Instagram, TJ Dinch wrote:

“I am proud of you and your strength over this year, and through thick and thin I’ll always be here for you.”

He remembered Taylor’s late brother and continued:

“Life is unexpected, but without darkness, there is no light. Your brother will forever be watching over you and your family. Love you Tay.”

The second part of Southern Charm season 9 reunion aired on Bravo on Thursday, January 18. Those interested can stream the show on Peacock.