When is The Little Mermaid 2023 coming out on Disney+? Details explained

Walt Disney's The Little Mermaid is all set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on September 6, 2023. Decider has also revealed that viewers could also purchase a digital copy of the film from numerous digital platforms, including Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu. While it hasn't yet been revealed what would be the price for the film's copy from the various streaming services, it has been disclosed that the film will cost $12.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

Grossing over $250 million globally at the box office, The Little Mermaid has undoubtedly created waves in recent cinematic history, solidifying itself as a commercial success.

The live-action adaptation of the 1989 animated film is centered around Ariel, a mermaid who aspires to be a human. To fulfill her dream, she enters a deal with sea witch Ursula. However, her decision to do so helps her realize several important life lessons.

Critics all around the world have given The Little Mermaid have given it rave reviews, praising its visuals, performances, and graphics. For the chance to see it repeatedly, fans eagerly await the movie's launch on internet streaming services.

The Little Mermaid plot, cast, and more details

The film is written and directed by David Magee and Rob Marshall respectively, with Lin-Manuel Miranda and John DeLuca as the executive producers. The 2023 live-action remake is a faithful recreation of the first animated picture, but it also includes a few fresh ideas.

The Little Mermaid focuses on the life of Ariel, a rebellious and curious mermaid with human aspirations. To exchange her voice for her legs, she strikes a deal with the evil and cunning sea witch Ursula. However, there is a catch to the agreement that Ariel is unaware of. As she realizes the dangers of Ursula and her powers, she must act quickly and save her family and friends from trouble.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"The youngest of King Triton's daughters, Ariel is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land."

The Little Mermaid is host to a stellar star cast with wildly popular actress Halle Bailey. The actress made history with her role in the film as she became the first Black actress to take on the role of Ariel. What makes Bailey's story even more inspiring is that she's stated in multiple interviews that she aspires to motivate and inspire young audiences and promote inclusivity in the industry through her role.

The actress first rose to fame for her singing career as she had been a part of a musical duo with her sister Chloe Bailey. While the actress has since gone on to star in numerous projects in Hollywood, including Grown-ish, Let it Shine, and Last Holiday, her character in The Little Mermaid has served as a breakout role for her, garnering her applause from both critics and audiences.

Apart from Halle Bailey, the film is host to numerous other actors and actresses portraying pivotal roles, including Daveed Diggs, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, and Jacob Tremblay, among others.

The Little Mermaid will arrive on digital streaming platforms on September 6, 2023.