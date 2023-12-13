When and where to watch the Geminid meteor shower 2023? Peak times and other details explored

Get ready to see streaks of beauty fly across the night sky as the famous Geminid meteor shower is set to be shown bright from the Earth as the week draws towards its latter half. Across the world, the multicolored streaks can be seen from Wednesday night, December 13, to early Thursday, December 14.

If the weather conditions are top-notch, people can expect to see up to 120 Geminid meteors per hour at peak conditions. Even during relatively normal conditions, people should be able to see up to 60 Geminid meteors per hour. The Gemenid meteor shower is simply celestial debris that was left behind by an Apollo asteroid named 3200 Phaethon.

2023 awaits spectacular Geminid meteor shower

Expand Tweet

Skywatchers should be alert as the Geminid meteor shower, named after the constellation Gemini from which they appear to emerge, is all set to peak right before the weekend. The meteors encounter Earth at speeds of 22 miles an hour, leaving colorful streaks for people to simply stare in awe at. This is the most anticipated meteor shower for its assured and bountiful results.

According to Space.com, 2023 is categorized as a "superb year" for viewing the Geminid meteor shower. Last year was a bit of a disappointment due to the bright evening lights emitted by a bright gibbous moon washing out some of the streaks. Luckily, this year the skinny crescent moon is all set to go down at 5 p.m. on Thursday, making for quite a dark night.

Expand Tweet

Space.com reported a 2023 Observer's Handbook of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada observation that the Geminid meteor shower will reach its peak at 2 p.m. EDT. This means that stargazers from eastern European, northeast African, east to central Russian, and Chinese longitudes will be able to catch the crest of the Geminid meteor shower, exceeding 120 meteors per hour.

Early Geminids will be visible as early as the sky becomes dark, depending on where you are stargazing from. Space.com states that the showers will be prominently visible after 10 p.m. local time, but the best views will reportedly come at around 2 a.m. Despite the showers peaking on Wednesday and Thursday, they are expected to be present until December 20.

Expand Tweet

According to Time magazine, 10 p.m. EST on Dec. 13 to 7 a.m. EST on Dec. 14 are the peak viewing hours for the Geminid meteor shower in the United States. The weather during this time period is also expected to be perfect, as the skies will reportedly be clear.

Stargazers eager to see the shower are instructed to simply lie flat on the ground while facing south. Carry a sleeping bag, as December nights can get quite chilly, and a mug of hot cocoa will also be a welcome addition. Watchers should also take a few minutes to allow their eyes to adjust to the darkness of the sky, so constantly looking at your phone may end up hindering the overall experience.

As mentioned in the introduction, the Geminid meteor shower is a trail of debris that originates from the 3200 Phaethon asteroid. The asteroid, which orbits around the sun, takes 524 days to do so. Every year, in December, Earth moves into the tail of particles or debris left behind by the asteroid, and that results in the incredible Geminid meteor lightshow.