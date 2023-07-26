When will Yellowjackets season 2 release on DVD? Details explored

Season 2 of Yellowjackets, which premiered on March 26, 2023, on Showtime, is set to get a DVD release on October 10, 2023. Paramount Home Entertainment has recently issued an official statement announcing the release of the sophomore season of the thriller series as DVDs, which will be available to buy through online stores and shops.

Yellowjackets season 2 offers a unique viewing experience with its dual narrative timelines. The series takes us back to the team's teenage years in 1996, when they are stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash. Simultaneously, viewers will witness their lives as adults in 2021. As the women navigate their present lives, they are haunted by the secrets and mysteries of their past.

Delving deeper into the horror-mystery realm of Yellowjackets season 2: Trailer and plot insights

The horror-thriller series Yellowjackets season two gives viewers a glimpse at a place named the Wilderness, where characters grapple with hurdles and challenges. The trailer showcases a horror secret attached to the mountainous forest, which has found its way back from the inaugural season to haunt the characters once again.

The two-minute-long trailer also depicted the hidden secrets among the characters, suggesting an uncertain fear among the group members. What further intrigues the suspense is that one of the members of the group carries a major secret, signifying that the past experiences are darker and have left an unforgettable fright among the gang.

The trailer also introduced viewers to a new character named Lottie, who happens to be mentally sick. It was discovered that the mental asylum in Switzerland was the root cause behind her sickness, which gave viewers a hint that the darkness they survived earlier has arrived with an even stronger devious motive.

All in all, the trailer met its culmination by detailing how the characters struggle to survive in the face of adversity and unknown threats. The second season's trailer gave viewers a taste of the unknown dark fear of the Wilderness, implying an uncertain fate for characters and their next moves to curb the hurdles.

The official synopsis of Yellowjackets, as per IMDb, reads:

"A wildly talented high school girl soccer team becomes the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness."

As mentioned earlier, the second season weaves between the past and present, gradually unveiling the enigma of their wilderness survival and its impact on their current lives. Throughout this new season, it delves into the deep psychological scars, hidden secrets, and astounding measures these characters will take to safeguard them.

The cast behind the curtains of the mysterious-survival series

The series featured a seasoned cast with new and familiar faces from the premiere season, including Sophie Nélisse as Shauna, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa, Sophie Thatcher as Natalie, Sammi Hanratty as Misty, Liv Hewson as Van, and Courtney Eaton as Lottie.

Additionally, the second season of Yellowjackets featured a robust supporting cast, such as Melanie Lynskey as Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie, and Christina Ricci as Misty, who played the adult characters in the series. The sophomore is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and is Daisy von Scherler Mayer and Karyn Kusama.

Yellowjackets season two DVD will be released on October 10, 2023.