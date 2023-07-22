Hallmark Movies and Mysteries' latest romantic drama A Lifelong Love, which premiered on Friday, July 21, features Andrea Brooks in the lead role as Annika alongside Patch May as Ryan. The plot revolves around the former, an aspiring poet, who must reunite her grandfather with his long-lost love, Ruth Barlowe. For the task, Annika teams up with her college sweetheart Ryan.

Here's the official synopsis of A Lifelong Love, as per HMM:

''While trying to reunite her grandfather with his lost love, Annika teams up with college sweetheart Ryan to create a book about the experience, documenting different love stories along the way.''

Directed by Nicholas Humphries and written by Aliya Kamalova, Caroline Portu, and Kim Seltzer, A Lifelong Love was shot in Canada's Manitoba, especially in Winnipeg and Selkirk. The locations were confirmed via Brooks' social media posts she made while on set during the filming.

HMM's latest romantic drama A Lifelong Love was filmed in Canada's Winnipeg and Selkirk

According to Heavy, A Lifelong Love star Andrea Brooks made an Instagram post in April this year, in which she tagged her co-stars Patch May and Lexi Lewis along with director Nicholas Humphries. The location of the post, which was made after filming was completed, says Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Brooks later confirmed the filming locations in a June interview with TV Goodness that the movie was, in fact, shot in Winnipeg earlier this year during the months of March and April. She also recalled the "freak snowstorms" in Springtime while they were filming:

"I did not know that we were gonna be in the middle of a complete whiteout to the point where one day we had to stop shooting at lunch because it got so dangerous to be on the road. So that was an adventure, but so fun."

Diving into the specifics of the filming locations, The Cinemaholic reported that A Lifelong Love's primary production occurred in the province of Manitoba, Winnipeg. Most of the interior scenes were shot in local establishments and a film studio.

Moreover, in some scenes, the film's backdrop also includes the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Wesley Hall, Saint Boniface Cathedral, Esplanade Riel Bridge, and the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Several other portions of the romantic drama were shot in the city of Selkirk, located about 14 miles northeast of Winnipeg on the Red River. The report mentioned that a few notable locations Selkirk Water Aerodrome, Selkirk Lift Bridge, Red River Trails, and Fort Gibraltar, were featured in the film. Andrea Brooks also tagged Selkirk in one of her many Instagram posts from the time of the filming.

The full cast of HMM's A Lifelong Love and the official synopsis

Here's a look at the full cast list of A Lifelong Love:

Andrea Brooks as Annika

Patch May as Ryan

Michael Strickland as Rory

Averie Peters as Ellie

John B. Lowe as Gilly

Tom Young as Abe

Dutchess Cayetano as Luisa

Solange Sookram as Tia

Brenda Gorlick as The Ruth

Elena Anciro as Mrs Duffy

Benjamin Krawchuk as Young Abe

Colleen Furlan as Young Ruth

The complete synopsis of the movie reads as:

"After aspiring poet Annika and her ex-boyfriend Ryan, a street photographer, have their respective book pitches rejected, they are given another, more captivating and financially viable task: document the voyage of Abe, Annika’s grandpa, as he attempts to find his old flame, Ruth Barlowe."

It continues:

"With the search for Ruth underway, Annika finds it difficult to suspend her perfectionist tendencies and create accelerated/off-the-cuff poetry. And her inability to adapt puts both their publication prospect and her growing feelings for Ryan in jeopardy. With so much at stake, Annika must learn to embrace this new challenge, even if it means abandoning her old, comfortable habits."

A Lifelong Love premiered on July 21, 2023.