Where was A Podcast to Die For shot? Filming locations of Lifetime's new thriller movie explored

The much-awaited Lifetime thriller, A Podcast to Die For, is set to premiere on the platform today, July 13, 2023, at 8/7c. The film chronicles the journey of a teenage true-crime podcaster who finds herself caught in a real-life murder investigation that alters her life forever. The official synopsis of the series, as per IMDb, reads:

"When a true crime podcaster discovers an unsolved local murder, she finds herself entangled in a deadly game of cat and mouse that exposes the horrible truth behind the killings - a truth that lies closer to home than she realizes."

The film stars an exceptionally talented star cast with actress Kate Miner in the lead. It is written by Jessica Landry and directed by Nicholas Humphries, with Bruce Harvey acting as the executive producer for the same.

A Podcast to Die For was filmed in multiple locations in Vancouver, British Columbia

The Cinemaholic has revealed that the entirety of A Podcast to Die For was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Vancouver is a prominent city in Western Canada. Due to its breathtaking beauty, wide range of activities, abundance of nature, and rich culture, this large Canadian city is adored by both tourists and residents and attracts millions of visitors a year. It was revealed that the production crew of the thriller film had chosen several streets and communities to shoot pivotal scenes in the film. The city provided not only beautiful backdrops, but also added to the film's mysterious and scary aesthetic.

In addition, the film will also feature several popular landmarks and monuments of Vancouver, including Science World, the Vancouver Maritime Museum, Art Gallery, Stanley Park, and H. R. MacMillan Space Centre, among others.

Crucial scenes of the film were also shot in the various film production studios in Vancouver. The "Hollywood of the North" offers a number of well-liked film studio options, including Eagle Creek Studios, Ironwood Studio, and Bridge Studios, among others. The producers had also chosen real homes and businesses to film some of the interior scenes in the show.

However, Vancouver is certainly no stranger to film and show shootings. It has previously been host to acclaimed projects like Netflix's Riverdale, The Flash, the Good Doctor, Deadpool, Star Trek, Final Destination, Twilight Saga, Superman: Man of Steel, and the Fifty Shades of Grey series, among numerous others.

More about A Podcast to Die For's cast list

In addition to its intriguing plot and beautiful filming locations, the new Lifetime thriller film is also host to an incredible star cast.

Actress Kate Miner will be playing the lead role of Lacey in A Podcast to Die For. She will don the character of a teenage true-crime podcaster who becomes entangled in a real-life murder and is forced to investigate further into the case as shocking truths about those close to her come to light.

Viewers will be well acquainted with Miner from her previous roles in films, including Shameless, A Leading Man, and Fifty Shades of Black, among others.

Apart from Miner, the film will also feature several other actors essaying pivotal roles. These include Matthew MacCaull as Sam, Claire Friesen as Valentine, Sophie Carriere as Kira Tindall, Alisha-Marie Ahmad as Rachel, and Lisa Paxton as Julia, among others.

Watch A Podcast to Die For on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 8/7c, exclusively on Lifetime.

Poll : 0 votes