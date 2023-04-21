Where is Aparna Shewakramani now? Indian Matchmaking star is living the single life

Indian Matchmaking star Aparna Shewakramani was introduced to viewers in the first installment of the Netflix reality docuseries. The star quickly went from being the villain of the franchise to one of the most loved and fan-favorite cast members. She worked with popular matchmaker Sima Taparia in the first installment but chose to go on dates without the help of the latter the following season.

Although Aparna Shewakramani wasn't able to find love on Indian Matchmaking, she has been happy and content enjoying her single life as an author, an influencer and public speaker. She is also the voice of many social causes, including speaking for the South Asian heritage and its community.

While Aparna might potentially have bid a permanent farewell to the reality show, the Netflix series is back with its third installment all set to premiere on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 3.01 am ET on the platform.

The show will drop all eight of its episodes together and will feature a mix of former and new cast members embarking on the adventure to find love and a potential partner.

Indian Matchmaking cast member Aparna Shewakramani is an author

In January 2022, Indian Matchmaking star Aparna Shewakramani revealed that she was ready to publish her book, but due to COVID delays, it will be published in March 2022. Ahead of launching the same, she posted many pictures on her social media promoting self-care, vacations, and photoshoots.

In February 2022, Aparna revealed that she had suffered from COVID but was recovering slowly and steadily. However, things began to shine bright as her book, She's Unlikeable: And The Other Lies That Bring Women Down, soon launched and was listed in the Condé Nast traveler the same month, as well as The Telegraph, where the book secured the first place for "the books to read in 2022."

The Indian Matchmaking cast member then traveled across the globe for her book tour and kept viewers updated with her ventures and stories from a variety of different countries, its events and promotions.

Aparna also detailed her visit to India for almost a month on her social media, where she was seen traveling to Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities.

In July 2022, Aparna announced that she would be seen in season 2 of the Netflix show. Her tumultuous relationship with matchmaker Sima Taparia was well documented in the first installment. However, for the second season, she decided to live life on her own terms and decided to go on dates without Sima's help.

Describing her journey in Indian Matchmaking season 2, she said:

"The most rewarding part of #indianmatchmaking Season 2 was the opportunity to share my ultimate love story - the one where I live on my own terms and build a life that is aligned with joy in EVERY aspect."

In August 2022, Aparna thanked her fellow cast members for sharing their stories on television screens, but also hinted at watching season 3 as a viewer. She said:

"Here’s to more of our story telling to come! And here’s to a Season 3 in which I’ll be happily watching OTHER stories unfold. This here will always be my last date on IMM and most likely, my last date ever on your screens 🙏👋💗"

Since her debut on Indian Matchmaking, the cast member has also called out trolls, haters and critics openly on social media. She has received plenty of support from fans globally.

Aparna has also been involved in fashion and has been seen attending many events. She is also a spokesperson for South Asian Heritage and Culture. The star has also vouced for inclusive fashion, feminism, voting rights, the LGBTQ community, and mental health, among other issues.

From time-to-time, she also posts pictures with her fellow Indian Matchmaking cast members on social media. In March 2023, she celebrated the one-year anniversary of her book. Most recently, she was seen enjoying a cruise trip and shining while living and thriving in her single girl era.

Indian Matchmaking season 3 premieres on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 3.01 am ET on Netflix.

