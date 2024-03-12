Where was Apples Never Fall shot? Filming locations explored

Apples Never Fall is an exciting new miniseries, scheduled to premiere on Peacock on March 14, 2024. The series is based on a book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty.

Classified as a mystery drama series, the official synopsis reads:

"Based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling novel, Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives."

It continues:

"While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface."

Directed by Chris Sweeney and Dawn Shadforth, Apples Never Fall has been majorly filmed in Australia. Read on to learn about the exact locations across which mystery thriller has been filmed.

Apples Never Fall filming locations explored

Apples Never Fall, written by Liane Moriarty, is based on a couple who coach tennis in Australia. The plot of the miniseries is majorly based around locations in Australia and thus, the directors have chosen locations in and around the country to film most of the series.

The trailer for the series shows glimpses of visually appealing cinematography and very immersive settings. As per Collider, the filming for Apples Never Fall commenced on March 2023 in Queensland, Australia.

Australia is a beautiful country with a vast offering of landscapes. The directors went ahead with Gold Coast in Queensland as the primary location for shooting the Peacock miniseries. Gold Coast is located along the east coast of Australia, to the South of the city of Brisbane. The area includes majestic natural views along with a bustling metropolitan area, which makes it a perfect location for filming.

A still from the series (image via Peacock)

From the looks of the trailer, various outdoor scenes have been filmed at locations around Gold Coast, with the metropolitan area looking like the major filming location.

As per Wikipedia, London in the United Kingdom is another filming location for Apples Never Fall. Located along the banks of the river Thames, London is a popular filming destination for major films and television series. Viewers can expect to see familiar streets and locations in and around the city when they watch the series, soon to be released on Peacock.

While the filming for the series commenced in March 2023, it suffered a delay in production due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year. However, it did not remain delayed for long and the mystery thriller series completed its production on time.

The miniseries is scheduled to have a total of seven episodes, which will premiere together on Peacock. Apples Never Fall is scheduled to be released on the streaming service on Wednesday, March 14, 2024.