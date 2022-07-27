Where to buy the J Balvin x Miller Lite BodegaWear collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin is collaborating with the popular beer brand Miller Lite for a streetwear collection dubbed BodegaWear. With the latest collaborative collection, the dynamic duo is showing love to the local convenience stores.

The collection will consist of a 10-piece apparel and accessories line designed by the artist himself. The collection celebrates and pays homage to the streetwear and fashion scenes of Bodegas and convenience stores located in New York City. The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Miller Lite and Es Jose Time on July 26, 2022.

More about the newly released 10-piece J Balvin x Miller Lite BodegaWear streetwear collection

Newly released 10-piece J Balvin x Miller Lite BodegaWear streetwear collection (Image via Miller Lite)

Now a Grammy nominated musician with countless hits, J Balvin has found a way to give back to his roots. The Columbian reggaeton artist started from the bottom in the United States as an undocumented worker painting houses who worked hard to form his identity as a staple in the music world.

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Miller Lite announced a new iteration of the label partnership for the streetwear collection, which is designed for the runs to the neighborhood convenience stores. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the reggaeton singer talked about the motive behind the collaboration,

“Even though I have this different life today, I can’t forget about my beginnings and where I come from. When you go to the bodega, there are a lot of people there that don’t have papers — that’s just the reality. Imagine a day without Latinos. The day would be frozen.”

In the official press release, he gave details of the collection,

“For millions of people, a stop at the bodega is part of their daily routine. It’s a space deeply rooted in community, where you always know what you’re looking for but never know what you’re going to get — a place where street style meets convenience. This collection is reflective of that easy but functional vibe.”

The 10-piece apparel and accessories capsule includes

Varsity Jacket, which retails for $349. Nike Unisex Hoody, which retails for $129. Unisex Shacket, which retails for $199. Nike Unisex Jogger, which retails for $109. Bucket Hat, which retails for $35. White Unisex T-Shirt, which retails for $35. Navy Unisex T-Shirt, which retails for $35. Unisex Shorts, which retails for $69. Socks, which retails for $19. Unisex Slides, which retails for $50.

The collection also includes two lifestyle items including,

Beverage Wrap, which retails for $6. 13L Metal Cooler, which retails for $154.

The collection is comprised of pieces and styles that are essential and basic and can be thrown on for a quick store run, like socks, slides, graphic tees, hoodies, sweatpants, varsity jackets, shacket, and bucket hats, which doubles as a beer bucket.

Vice President of the Miller family of brands, Sofia Colucci, talked about the collaboration and the meaning of the collection in the official press release,

“When we decided to launch a merch collaboration with J Balvin, we wanted to pay tribute and give back to these beloved, local institutions and the way people effortlessly combine street style and comfort on their bodega runs.

J Balvin in BodegaWear campaign (Image via Es Jose Time)

The prices for the collection range from $19 to $349 and all proceeds from the collection will go to the Accion Opportunity Fund. Miller Lite and Jose Time will be supporting small Latino-owned businesses, bodegas, and other similar stores by donating all the proceeds from the BodegaWear sales to the Accion Opportunity Fund.

The Accion Opportunity Fund non-profit organization is devoted to advancing economic, racial, and gender justice for everyone and providing coaching, capital, and education to the small business owners.

The tie-up between Miller Lite and Balvin is the second partnership, following up on the 2021 launch of limited-edition cans. The Es Jose Time partnership in 2021 was a play on the brewer's Miller Time phrase and J Balvin's real name, Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin.

This year, 2022, the partners launched the collection with limited-edition packaging online and at local stores across the nation.

