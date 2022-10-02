Where to buy the Reebok x Nao Serati Pride collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Boston-based sportswear giant Reebok has collaborated with the South African athleisure label Nao Serati for a collection of footwear and apparel line. The collaboration features an expressive Pride collection, which comes in anticipation of South African Pride Month, which falls in October 2022.

To celebrate African Pride Month, the sportswear giant collaborated with the African label, which was created to explore the boundaries of art, gender, and sexuality within the fashion world. The collaborative collection will be launched on the Reebok's official e-commerce site on October 7, 2022.

More about the upcoming Reebok x Nao Serati expressive Pride collection featuring apparel and footwear line

Upcoming Reebok x Nao Serati expressive Pride collection featuring apparel and footwear line (Image via Reebok)

The South African label was founded by fashion designer Neo Serati Mofammere in 2014 to create ready-to-wear items that stay true to Neo's South African heritage. Neo Serati Mofammere himself is a queer person and his life inspires most of his collection.

In an official press release, the sportswear giant introduced the collection,

"This collection draws inspiration from Neo’s bold, fun design style and his life as a queer person in South Africa as well as Reebok’s intention to inspire human movement for all."

The sportswear giant also introduced the Nao Serati label,

"Nao Serati is a contemporary athleisure brand based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Nao Serati is all about a dialogue which asks, dissects and often subverts what it is to be in modern-day Africa."

To bring the aforementioned concepts to life, Neo worked with the Boston-based sportswear giant to create an inclusive apparel line that considers people of different shapes, sizes, and gender identities. The collection also celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community as the ready-to-wear items can also be availed in non-binary sizing.

A few pieces from the apparel collection include,

Oversized Graphic T-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $40 in white multi and black multi colorways. Graphic Tank Top, which can be availed at a retail price of $35 in light pink colorway. Woven short, which can be availed at a retail price of $50 in grape punch colorway.

All three apparel items were individually tested by people of a variety of sizes and gender identities.

Other than apparel items, the footwear line also offers a vast line including,

Classic Leather Shoes, which can be availed at a retail price of $100. Classic Leather SP Women's Shoes, which can be availed at a retail price of $100. Classic Slides, which can be availed at a retail price of $40. Club C Shoes, which can be availed at a retail price of $100. Nano X2 Men's Training Shoes, which can be availed at a retail price of $150.

Each of these sneakers features a woven tag with "Reebok x Nao Serati" lettering on the tongues. All the sneakers in the collection feature a common Ftwr White/Prelude Purple/Core Black color palette.

While the official colorway for all sneakers is kept common, the woven tag on the tongue features all 11 colors from the Progress Pride Flag, which includes white, pink, black, brown, baby blue, orange, red, green, yellow, violet, and indigo.

One can avail the entire collection on Reebok's online store and select retailers, starting October 7, 2022 at 4 am GMT.

