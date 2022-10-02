Where to buy Suicoke x Vibram Furoshiki Futon shoes? Price, release date, and more explored

Japanese footwear label Suicoke is collaborating with Italian label Vibram Furoshiki to create a footwear line for its Fall Winter 2022 offering. The Furoshili silhouette has been a long-standing style in Vibram's product catalog and now the Japanese footwear label has adopted it with the production of two Futon silhouettes.

The Vibram Furoshiki silhouette Futon has been created in both low-top and high-top versions. Each of these versions will come in two different colorways for the Fall Winter 2022 collection.

The 4-piece collaborative collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Suicoke and at premium retailers such as Holt Renfrew, Alumni, SSENSE, and the Japanese label's online retail partner Farfetch, starting, Friday, September 30, 2022.

More about the newly launched Suicoke x Vibram Furoshiki Futon-hi and Futon-lo 4-piece collection

Newly launched Suicoke x Vibram Furoshiki Futon-hi and Futon-lo 4-piece collection (Image via Suicoke))

Suicoke is known for its relentless pursuit of new ways to elevate its footwear silhouette, whether it's the brand's signature sandal model or the collaborative Vibram Futon shoes centered on forward-facing designs. Suicoke has introduced the new Furoshiki silhouettes to add to this versatility.

The Furoshiki silhouette borrows its name from the traditional Japanese wrapping cloths used to wrap and transport goods. The Vibram Furoshiki has a unique sole design that wraps completely around the foot. Because of Suicoke's growing relationship with Vibram, the Furoshiki silhouette was a natural fit for the project due to the brand's Japanese heritage.

The Suicoke Vibram Furoshiki collection includes two silhouettes, Futon Hi and Futon Lo, that add unique features to the Vibram's design. The original Furoshiki Futon low-top version is designed to give the wearer a "barefoot feel."

Suicoke enhances the comfort of the Vibram Furoshiki footbed by adjusting the arch and heels. The Japanese label adds padded cushioning to the upper for added comfort and form fit. The Futon shoe gets its name from the extra heat-retentive padding that wraps around the foot like a futon.

The wrap-style build, which was inspired by the Japanese practise of fabric folding, first appeared in Japan around 710 B.C. during the Nara period. This folding technique was intended to protect the treasures and package the other items.

This long traditional technique has been utilized by the dynamic duo to envision a eye-catching model of the footwear. Both the Futon-Hi and Futon-Lo come in two colorways. The first colorway features beige / forest green / wheat / eggshell white color palette, while the second colorway is all black.

The lightweight model's design is completed with heel tactical detailing, a wrapping strap, and Vibram's Arctic Grip technology for enhanced grip and traction.

The Futon-Hi silhouette sees additional updates as it includes the elastic band feature over the heel region. This included elastic band helps to reduce the space between the upper material and the foot, thus keeping the warmth of the foot inside the shoe.

The Suicoke Furoshiki Futon-Lo sneakers can be availed at a retail price of $350 for both the silhouettes. The Suicoke Furoshiki Futon-Hi sneakers, on the other hand, can be availed at a retail price of $375.

