Where was Delete shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Thai series explored

Delete is currently streaming on Netflix. The fresh release stars the likes of Ice-Natara Nopparatayapon, Nat Kitcharit, and Sarika Sartsilpsupa, among others. While Kitcharit is known for Fast & Feel Love, Sartsilpsupa is noted for her performance in Happy Old Year. Meanwhile, Nopparatayapon is a Thai-Chinese fashion model debuting with the upcoming Thai romantic thriller series.

The team attached to the Netflix series restricted their filming schedule entirely in Thailand since the show's premise didn’t entail going to an exotic location. Cameras were set up in and around Bangkok, the capital city of the Asian country.

Reports stated that the interior sequences were shot in the studios that dot Bangkok, like Pace Studio Bangkok, Studio Park, Monk Studio, and Supreme Studio. Meanwhile, many exterior scenes were reportedly lensed in on the location and not erected sets.

This is probably why the background structures and destinations in the trailers and other promotional material look so real and familiar. One need not be eagle-eyed to spot landmarks like the iconic Buddhist temple Wat Benchamabophit Dusitvanaram, Chao Phraya River, the royal building complex the Grand Palace, the noted tourist attraction the Giant Swing, the affluent shopping hub of Watthana District, and the public monument of Democracy Monument, in Delete.

What is Delete all about and more

A still from Delete. (Photo via IMDb)

According to Netflix, the official synopsis reads:

“A pair of lovers having an extramarital affair plot a new life together after discovering a phone that can erase other people from existence.”

In the show, Ice Natara Nopparatayapon will play the character of an affluent entrepreneur named Too. Lilly (Sartsilpsupa) is his wife and an art gallery proprietor. To break free from her controlling nuptials, she gets involved in an affair with Aim (Kitcharit), an author.

When Lilly and Aim lay their hands on a mysterious device through which they can make people vanish, they start planning a life together without having to care about anybody. The eight-part series is one of many Thai original programs that Netflix hosts.

Per portals, the love triangle thriller is poised to hit 190 countries, Thailand included and has been helmed and co-written by Parkpoom Wongpoom. The veteran filmmaker is known for his commercially and critically successful horror outings, Shutter (co-directed with Banjong Pisanthanakun and co-written with Pisanthanakun and Sopon Sukdapisit), so hopes are high for Delete.

Talking of his first series directorial and its “exciting and extraordinary plot,” Wongpoom said:

“(The show) revolves around the darker sides of human nature, especially when complicated relationships come into the picture. The story examines a thought-provoking question: if we could actually make anyone vanish, would we do it?”

He added that his approach to making the show “will cross the lines between genres like action and drama, and even include some special-effect spectacles.”

Meanwhile, Nopparatayapon, who is foraying into professional acting with the Thai series, said that Delete “encompasses various captivating elements.” He added:

“It brings together intense drama and genuine action sequences to make a big impact.”

Apart from the ones mentioned, the thriller also stars:

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying

Jinjett Wattanasin

Charlette Wasita Hermenau

Nopachai Jayanama

Sompob Benjathikul

Supawan Poolcharoen

Duangjai Hiransri

Porntip Kitdamrongchai

Last October, Netflix announced the launch of several other Thai original titles, including The Murderer, Hunger, and The Lost Lotteries (a madcap heist film already released in November), among others.

