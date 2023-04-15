Donnie Jones Jr., a Tennessee man, was charged in the 2012 r*pe and killing of Megan Sharpton. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder the following February after confessing to the crime. Jones reportedly lured Sharpton, a 24-year-old nursing student from Tullahoma, under the pretext of a job interview. He then r*ped and killed her before setting the body ablaze.

Crucial evidence, including digital tracks and DNA samples left behind, were used to connect Jones, the husband of the victim's former classmate, to the killing. Reports state that Donnie Jones Jr. pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He even tried to change his plea to no avail.

Jones is currently serving time at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Johnson County, Tennessee.

ID's Murder Comes to Town revisits the case in an episode titled Answering the Call. The synopsis states:

"After a brush fire is reported in rural Winchester, Tenn., first responders are horrified to find the body of young Megan Sharp at the center of the blaze."

The episode airs on the channel on Friday, April 14, at 7 pm ET.

Donnie Jones Jr. only pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as the r*pe and kidnapping charges were dropped

Initially, Jones was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, rape, and two counts of aggravated abduction. He pleaded not guilty to these charges before pleading guilty to the charge of first-degree murder of the young nursing student.

Franklin County District Attorney Mike Taylor reported that they dropped the r*pe and kidnapping charges after Jones' guilty plea since he was going to be in prison for the rest of his life.

Donnie Jones Jr. lured the nursing student to a remote road in the name of a job interview before r*ping, murdering, and setting her on fire

Assistant District Attorney Steve Blount outlined the case, claiming that Donnie Jones Jr. obtained a burner phone. He then contacted a different woman regarding a potential job opportunity, and after several conversations, finally set up a last-minute meeting with her. Jones, however, canceled that meeting when she informed him that her mother would be coming with her as well.

The prosecutor said that Jones contacted Megan Sharpton' because he knew her and had her number from when his wife went to nursing school with her. However, the number was with Megan's boyfriend at the time, and after a few conversations with the boyfriend, he finally spoke to the victim. Jones set up a meeting for July 1, 2012, on a rural road where Megan's car was subsequently discovered.

Phone records placed both Sharpton and Jones' phones in the same location where her burning body was found by a motorist in the early morning hours of July 2. An autopsy confirmed that Sharpton was shot in the face and suffered severe blunt-force trauma to the back of the head. She was r*ped before and likely still alive when her body was set on fire.

