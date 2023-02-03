Where was Freeridge shot? Filming locations of Netflix series explored

The On My Block spinoff, Freeridge, has dropped on Netflix on Thursday (February 2).

Created by Lauren Iungerich, Jamie Uyeshiro, Jamie Dooner, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, the teen drama series follows the story of a group of four teen friends, Gloria, Ines, Demi, and Cameron, who unfortunately set upon themselves a deadly curse and brought a series of dark misfortunes upon themselves by fiddling with a strange old box. The series explores the story of the four friends as they work together to reverse the curse and restore normalcy to their lives.

After the series made its debut today on the Netflix streaming platform, viewers are curious about where the series has been shot. Let us explore the prime location for the filming of Freeridge.

Where was Freeridge filmed?

The Netflix teen series is set in a neighborhood called Freeridge in the city of Los Angeles. It is located in the South Central area. Freeridge is a fictional location that was made up for the show by the writers. So where was the series shot?

Similar to On My Block, the spinoff series was also filmed in Los Angeles, California. But the exact location of the shoot is unknown. Going by the pictures released post-production, it can be estimated that the show could have also been filmed in Burbank, California, where the original series On My Block, was rumored to be filmed.

Freeridge could have been filmed in Burbank since the show takes place in the same world as On My Block and is even set in the same fictional neighborhood as the original series. Apart from Burbank, the series is expected to have been filmed across the city, in different neighborhoods and streets.

All about the filming spot

California is located in the western United States along the Pacific Coast and is the most populated state in the US. Its vast and diverse landscape makes California an ideal spot for filming all kinds of productions.

Los Angeles in Southern California is famous for its posh neighborhoods and extravagant residential properties that feature modern architecture and gorgeous beaches. It is the name tied most closely to the Hollywood industry. The city is one of the preferred locations for filmmakers for shooting purposes and a number of projects over the years have been shot here, including Fast Times at Ridgemont High, That ’90s Show, and Young Sheldon — to name a few.

Apart from being a prime filming location, the city also attracts millions of international tourists each year. Some of the most important places of tourist interest in the city are the Hollywood Sign, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Capitol Records Building, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Griffith Observatory, the Venice Canal Historic District, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles City Hall, and the Hollywood Bowl.

Freeridge stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Ciara Riley Wilson, and Peggy Blow in the lead roles. The ensemble cast and the exciting plot with hints of supernatural elements, along with a lot of drama and comedy, make Freeridge an exciting watch. Tune in to Netflix to catch the series.

Poll : 0 votes