Where is Fritz Hager now? American Idol season 20 finalist drops a new single

American Idol is airing season 21 and features great new talent every week. The show is known for bringing great singers to light and helping them gain recognition and connections.

While Noah Thompson won the previous season, another singer also left a mark on America. Fritz Hager, a season 20 finalist, has released a new single titled Two Step, which he co-wrote with Lucky West.

The song is available to stream across platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, and Amazon Music.

American Idol season 20 finalist’s new single is a fun, happy-go-lucky song

On Friday, March 17, 2023, American Idol season 20 finalist Fritz Hager dropped a new single titled, Two Step. His other songs include Caroline, Hearts Align, All My Friends, Second-Hand Friend, Maybe I Think I Love You, Inconsequential Love, and The Ocean.

While in conversation with MJ Big Blog, the Nashville-based singer opened up about the song. The blog describes the song as “satirical commentary on the often-ridiculous male fantasy in a dynamic pop anthem, mixing Katy Perry-level hooks and boyish bossa nova highlights. The former American Idol contestant stated that he wrote the song with Lucky West, a multi-instrumentalist writer and producer.

In a press release statement about the song, Fritz wanted to have as much fun as possible throughout the song.

It continues:

"On its surface, it’s a fun happy-go-lucky love song, but the lyrics are more of a satirical observation of the male fantasy, and what love is expected to feel like because of its portrayal in the media we consume."

Frtiz Hager’s musical journey explored

The singer first started playing the guitar in sixth grade and was inspired by great legends such as AC/DC, The Killers, Oasis, Ed Sheeran, James Bay, and John Mayer. The American Idol season 20 cast member took a break after dropping out of college, which is when he auditioned for the singing competition.

Fritz said:

"I write for two reasons, to bring sincerity into the mainstream – making observations about the world, personal struggles, universal struggles – and escapism, which is to simply zone out and have fun. There’s a need for both, and I like finding the balance."

More about American Idol season 21

Another episode of Season 21 will be broadcast this week. New competitors will take to the stage and wow the judges in the upcoming audition episode. To advance to Hollywood for the next round of the challenge, they must win a gold or platinum ticket.

Set to appear in the upcoming episode as contestants include:

Carina Deangelo - reality TV star and singer from Kailua, Hawaii Fire Willmore - singer and mom from Lawton, Oklahoma Johnny Knox - soulful pop and rock singer from Alabama Kamron Lawson - soulful R&B singer from Beckley, West Virginia Kayleigh Clark - country singer from Sumrall, Mississippi Mariah Faith - singer and hairstylist from Conway, South Carolina Nailyah Serenity - singer, actress, makeup artist, and astrologist from Charlotte, North Carolina Ophrah Kablan - jazz and soul singer from Laurens, South Carolina Owen Eckhardt - country singer-songwriter from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Paige Anne - high school student from Idaho Falls, Idaho. PJAE (Peter Gomez) - pop and R&B singer from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tori Green - singer and student at Cal State University San Marcos Warren Peay - southern/country rock singer from South Carolina

Tune in on Sunday, March 19, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of American Idol season 21 on ABC.

