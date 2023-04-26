Where to get Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando” sneakers? Restock time, date, and more explored

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando" sneakers were first introduced in 1995, matching the uniform of the Orlando Magic basketball team that Penny Hardaway played for at the time. Penny Hardaway was a star player in the NBA during the 1990s, and he was known for his pinpoint passing and flashy style of play. Both basketball fans and sneakerheads loved the shoes, which have since gained popularity as collector's items.

The Air Max Penny 1 has been re-released over 20 times since its debut. The sneaker label decided to restock the pair again in 2023. Nike will drop it off via the SNKRS app on April 27 at 7:30 p.m. The price tag for the shoes will be $180.

Fans react to the restocking news of Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando” sneakers

TheSneakerFirm @TheSneakerFirm1



Use code MOMSDAY



Buy Here: GS Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando" on sale for $73 Shipped!Use code MOMSDAYBuy Here: bit.ly/41APZwz GS Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando" on sale for $73 Shipped!Use code MOMSDAYBuy Here: bit.ly/41APZwz https://t.co/CNlsNrd9uC

The Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando” sneakers feature a black and white colorway with royal blue accents, which pay homage to the Orlando Magic team colors. The upper part of the shoe is made of a combination of leather and nubuck, while the midsole is constructed of Nike's signature Air Max cushioning technology, providing excellent support and comfort.

The sneakers also feature Hardaway's "1 Cent" logo on the heel and outsole, as well as a "Penny" script on the tongue. Over the years, the Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando” sneakers have been re-released in various colorways and iterations, but the original black-and-white "Orlando" version remains a fan favorite.

When the news of the "Orlando" sneakers restocking in 2023 went viral on social media platforms, the reaction of the fans was outstanding. Sneakerheads are quite excited about the drop and are waiting to get their hands on the pair. Here are some of the comments by the fans about the restocking news on an Instagram post by @sneakernews.

Fan reactions on Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando” restock news (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

The shoes were originally released in 1995, during the peak of basketball's popularity, and many people who grew up in that era have fond memories of watching Penny Hardaway play in them. The sneakers hold a special place in their hearts and serve as a reminder of a bygone era.

The black, white, and royal blue colorway of the “Orlando” sneakers is unique and instantly recognizable, making them stand out from other basketball shoes. These shoes are classics that go with a range of outfits thanks to their clean, sleek, and timeless style.

Nike said:

"Paying tribute to basketball icon Penny Hardaway, the Air Max Penny is a near 1:1 remake of the hoops original. From its jeweled Swoosh to the winged piping on the sides, authentic details deliver big on retro style. The classic White and Black upper gets energized by a flashy hit of Varsity Royal, and Air cushioning adds the performance-level comfort you love."

The Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando” sneakers are loved for their unique design, comfort, and durability, as well as the nostalgic memories they evoke. They are classic shoes that have stood the test of time and remain a popular choice among sneaker fans and collectors alike.

Poll : 0 votes