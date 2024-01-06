Where is Hayley Leake from Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn now? Details explored

Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn star Hayley Leake is currently an Honorary Research Fellow at Neuroscience Research Australia, based out of Sydney. Following her winning appearance on the show, she returned to her career as a physiotherapist and pain researcher.

Hailing from Sydney, Hayley Leake emerged from Brains vs. Brawn as the lone survivor in 2021. She managed to get back into the game even though she was voted out following the merger of the season.

In Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains, Hayley competed alongside 13 new castaways and was one of 11 returning players. Having experienced the 'winner's curse' before the game, Hayley was the only returning winner on the 2023 installment of the show.

Where is Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn winner Hayley Leake now?

According to Pain Australia, Hayley currently resides in her hometown, Sydney, Australia. She is presently conducting clinical trials for complex regional pain syndrome and chronic lower back pain. She is also reportedly collaborating with academics from the University of South Australia's Body in Mind research group.

Hayley also enrolled in a Ph.D. program at the University of South Australia with Professor Lorimer Moseley's research group following six years of working in a clinical setting. Her goal is to improve adult and adolescent pain education for those with chronic pain.

Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn winner Hayley Leake's early life

Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn winner Hayley Leake was born on January 27, 1990, in Sydney, Australia. After finishing high school, Hayley planned to pursue a career in the field of research.

In 2008 reality TV star enrolled at the University of South Australia, where she earned a bachelor's degree in physiotherapy. She subsequently completed a year-long dance program at Adelaide College of the Arts and graduated in 2015. She reapplied in 2018 to the University of South Australia to seek a Ph.D. in the School of Health Science.

Based on a basic assessment, the Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn winner's net worth is estimated to be between 3-4 million USD, according to Biography Gist.

Hayley Leake's journey on Australian Survivor

According to Now To Love, fans assumed that Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn winner Hayley Leake would be among the first to be eliminated. However, she played a "low-key game" and defeated George Mladenov.

However, she was eliminated from Heroes V Villains after being blindsided by people she trusted the most on day 39. Speaking about her experience on the show, Hayley told TV Week back in March 2023:

"Watching it all back just made me feel really happy with how far I go in the game considering my odds as a former winner. I thought that my only chance of getting to the end was to play a low key game because I was the only former winner out there. Another thing about me is that I have a track record of winning individual challenges as well and have a big resume so I didn't think with this baggage I would get as far as I did. It was pretty dangerous!"

Hayley told Now To Love that she was thrilled to have survived for as long as she did for a second time on the show, even though it was disappointing not to win the title of sole survivor.