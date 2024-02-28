Where is Huw Edwards today? BBC presenter's health conditions explored six months after being suspended from corporation following scandal

In July 2023, Huw Edwards was suspended from the BBC after being reportedly accused of paying money to a teenager for explicit photos. Since the time the allegations emerged, Edwards has maintained silence from his side and not appeared in front of the public.

However, his wife Vicky Flind was the only person to respond. Her statement mentioned that he would remain hospitalized for an undisclosed period due to his "mental health issues."

BBC has already apologized to the victim after a review of the investigation process disclosed that there were problems in their system, due to which they could not emphasize the complaint. According to Mirror, Huw's last appearance was back on July 5 last year on BBC News, and he has not been spotted since then.

Huw Edwards' wife revealed he was the suspended BBC presenter and shed light on his health conditions

Huw Edwards' name was not revealed to the public at the beginning for undisclosed reasons. As mentioned, his wife Vicky Flind revealed it in a statement, saying that her husband was "sorry" for the aftermath of everything that happened due to speculations, as per BBC.

"I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children."

Huw's return to the BBC is uncertain for now, and the broadcasting service has not addressed the issue so far. The Guardian reported in September 2023 that Edwards had not spoken to his colleagues after he was suspended.

Flind said in her statement that Edwards had been suffering from depression for many years. Huw had previously addressed his mental health in an interview with Men's Health UK in 2022, saying that depression affected him like a "strong wave," due to which he knew when he would be affected the most.

"Your mind goes into a place where you don't want to do anything. You can't make any decisions. Things that you usually enjoy, you dread. You come into work and obviously you do a professional job, but you're kind of pushing your way through it."

He said that his depression had left a bad impact on him for around 20 years and he apparently could not leave his bed.

Huw Edwards revealed more about his mental health in a documentary

Daily Mail states that Huw Edwards continued to work despite battling with his mental health issues. Back in 2021, he revealed in a documentary that his depression took a bad turn at one point, when he was allegedly having difficulty speaking to others and was not satisfied with his work.

"Like everyone that suffers with depression, you don't get one bout of it. It comes and goes. For me, it started around 2002 I think. I went down fairly quickly and I couldn't understand it."

He continued by explaining that he was under pressure to be who he was in front of his viewers and had to convince himself that everything was fine. He said that he was able to find some peace when he started being involved in other activities, including boxing.

According to BBC News, Huw Edwards began his career at the news channel in 1984 and presented many shows alongside covering important events.