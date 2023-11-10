Where are Jeff and Shaleia from Twin Flames Universe now? Founders of online community & their lives explored 

Jeff and Shaleia Divine, the founders of the controversial self-help organization Twin Flames Universe (TFU), live in Michigan with their young daughter. They continue to offer online courses and coaching programs, which teach people how to find and attract their "twin flame".

TFU has been criticized by some for its cult-like tactics and for exploiting its members financially. However, the Divines maintain that they are simply providing a valuable service to people seeking spiritual guidance and love.

Despite the controversy surrounding TFU, the Divines have built a large and devoted following. Their Facebook group has over 67,000 members, while their YouTube channel has over 100,000 subscribers.

Is the Twin Flames Universe still in business?

Yes, Twin Flames Universe (TFU) is still in business, as of November 2023. In a recent interview, Jeff Divine said that he and Shaleia are

"more committed than ever"

to their mission of helping people find their twin flames. He also said that they are planning to expand TFU in the coming year, with new programs and offerings:

"heal their hearts and manifest true love."

So, why is TFU still in business, despite the controversy? There are a few possible explanations.

Jeff and Shaleia Divine (Images via Paul Octavious)

First, the Divines are very good at marketing. They have a knack for using social media and other online platforms to reach potential customers. They also offer a variety of free and low-cost products and services, which helps draw people in.

Second, TFU taps into a deep human desire for connection and love. Many people are drawn to the idea of finding their perfect soul mate, someone who will love and accept them unconditionally.

TFU offers people the hope that it's possible and that they can achieve it through their programs and teachings.

Jeff and Shaleia Divine (Image via CNN)

Finally, TFU creates a sense of community for its members. Many people who join TFU feel like they have finally found a place where they belong, where they are understood and accepted.

This can be a powerful motivator for people to stay involved with the organization, even if they have doubts or concerns.

How did Jeff and Shaleia meet?

Jeff and Shaleia, the founders of Twin Flames Universe, met online in 2012. Jeff was living in Hawaii at the time, while Shaleia was in Sedona, Arizona. They connected through a mutual friend who shared their interest in spirituality and personal development.

Jeff was immediately drawn to Shaleia's warm and compassionate energy. He was also impressed by her knowledge of spirituality and passion for helping others. Shaleia, meanwhile, was drawn to Jeff's intelligence, sense of humor and commitment to his personal growth.

After several online conversations, Jeff and Shaleia decided to meet in person. Jeff flew to Sedona. They spent a week together exploring the city and connecting on a deeper level. By the end of the week, they were both head over heels in love.

Jeff and Shaleia got married a year later and moved to Michigan together. They started a number of websites and businesses dedicated to spiritual healing and finding true love. In 2014, they launched Twin Flames Universe.

The Jeff and Shaleia Divine story is a complex one. They are the founders of a successful business that has helped many people, while they have been accused of cult-like tactics and financial exploitation.

Whether or not one agrees with their methods, there's no denying that the Divines have made a significant impact on the world of spirituality and personal development.

Time will tell what the future holds for Jeff and Shaleia Divine and Twin Flames Universe, but one thing is for sure: they will continue to be a controversial topic for years to come.