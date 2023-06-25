Where is Kaleb K. from? The Bachelorette season 20 suitor was a Division 1 football player 

The Bachelorette season 20 is almost here, and we can’t keep calm. The new season premieres on Monday, June 26, and will feature 25 single men competing to form a real connection with Charity Lawson. She was last seen on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor and will now try to find her partner on national TV.

Kaleb Kim is one of the contestants, and his remarkable football career might separate him from the crowd. Originally from Norcross, Georgia, 26-year-old Kaleb works as a Construction Salesman. He has had a very interesting time on the football field and holds a blue belt in jujitsu.

The Bachelorette contestant Kaleb dreams of becoming a football coach

Kaleb is the son of John Kim, who was a football player at Gardner-Webb University. He attended Mill Creek High School and the College of Business in Georgia. Kim played football at Auburn University as an offensive lineman and holds 17 career stats from 2015 to 2019.

He made an interesting career turn and started working in construction sales after graduating from Auburn University in 2019. He dreams of becoming a football coach one day and wants to travel to Korea to learn more about his heritage. He has played on the football field as the backup center and in the starting lineup against Arkansas State, Texas A&M, and Samford. Kim is now ready to find love and calls himself a "loyal, caring, and consistent partner."

According to his The Bachelorette profile:

“Kaleb K. will go the extra mile to appreciate his partner's passions. What is Kaleb passionate about? Pushing himself to be the best. With a blue belt in jujitsu, Kaleb is excited to put his competitive edge to the test to win Charity's heart. And a fellow Auburn Tiger alum, he may already have another leg up with Charity.”

The Bachelorette season 20 will be available to stream on ABC and Hulu

ABC's description of The Bachelorette reads:

"Following her heartbreaking departure after her hometown date on Zach Shallcross' season of "The Bachelor," Charity Lawson's journey to find love will continue when she steps in as the leading woman for the upcoming 20th season of "The Bachelorette." The captivating 27-year-old will begin handing out roses when the series returns this summer. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres."

The 25 single men will fight to date Charity Lawson and spend more one-on-one time with her. She is a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, and hopes to be in a relationship like her parents, who have been married for 47 years. According to ABC, Charity has "confidence, compassion for helping others, and a magnetic smile."

Only the men she wants to date will receive roses from her at the end of each week. After ten weeks, Lawson will choose her final partner and give him the final rose. Additionally, She might also end up getting proposed to, which has happened in previous seasons.

The men will reside together in one villa, which might make things even more awkward for them.

The Bachelorette will air on ABC every Monday at 9 pm ET, and fans can also stream the series on Hulu.

