Where is Kirk Zimmerman now? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

Pam Zimmerman's murder in Bloomington, Illinois, became one of the most intriguing cases of its time, with her ex-husband, Kirk Zimmerman, at the center of all attention for his suspected involvement in the heinous crime. Pam had divorced her ex-husband, Kirk, two years before she was killed, and with some little evidence from both Kirk and testimonies from relatives, he became the primary suspect.

Despite some evidence and the background of the two characters in this case, which all seemed to indicate that Kirk Zimmerman was behind the murder, there was nothing concrete to prove his involvement. His and Pam's three children also stood by their father in the trial. Kirk was ultimately acquitted of the crime after a jury found him not guilty of his ex-wife's murder.

Kirk was released from custody after the trial and he went back to live as a free man in Pennsylvania, according to reports.

Who is Kirk Zimmerman and why was he accused?

Kirk Zimmerman was Pam Zimmerman's ex-husband. When Pam did not return home on the morning of November 14, 2014, it eventually led her neighbor and friend to her office, where she was found dead from four gunshot wounds.

After an initial investigation revealed that it was perhaps a planned murder and not a botched robbery attempt, three men were singled out from Pam's life. This included her final client of the night before, Eldon Whitlow, who also happened to own the same gun that killed Pam, Scott Baldwin, Pam's recently engaged fiance, and her ex-husband, Kirk Zimmerman, whom Pam was reportedly afraid of.

After the authorities verified solid alibis for the other two men, they singled out Kirk Zimmerman. Kirk reportedly had ongoing tensions with Pam, according to Pam’s close friends and family. Days before she was killed, Pam had sent a letter through FedEx to Kirk, demanding $4,000 in money, which she was allegedly owed.

Pam’s brother Larry Alexander also revealed that Kirk originally wanted to retire at 55 but the financial strain from raising the children and the divorce had derailed his plans. This made Kirk a natural suspect with a motive.

But the children defended their father, claiming that there was a lot less drama in the marriage and the separation than how outsiders made it sound.

Still, Kirk was arrested and charged for the murder of his ex-wife.

What happened at Kirk Zimmerman's trial?

Kirk had a long and difficult trial, with five weeks and testimony from 60 witnesses from both the prosecution and defense. At the end of the trial, Kirk Zimmerman was declared innocent after the jury deliberated on the decision for over seven hours.

Kirk's defense pointed out that he had a full pension, guaranteed for life, which he could have taken at any point and time. He was also reportedly making $95,000 working for State Farm. He also had $240,000 in his 401k, making it clear that financial motives were not behind Pam's murder.

Where is Kirk Zimmerman now?

After the trial concluded in 2019, Kirk was allowed to walk out a free man, despite many of Pam's friends and relatives firmly believing he was the murderer. According to his LinkedIn profile, Kirk had taken up a job as a floating clerk in Pennsylvania.

From the original lairing of the show, it is also clear that Kirk had kept in touch with his children and was an active part of their life.

Not much is known about his present whereabouts as he keeps himself low-key socially.