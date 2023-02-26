Where is Madison Neisius from? American Idol season 21 contestant has her own "creative musical vision"

American Idol season 21 is set to air its second episode this week. Numerous artists will take the stage in the upcoming episode, one of whom is Madison Neisius, a singer who has her own "musical vision" called RetroCheeseburger.

As per her website, her musical vision is described as:

"RetroCheeseburger is the creative musical vision of Madison, an eclectic, eccentric and wholesome creative soul. The name 'RetroCheeseburger' itself is the result of traveling around the country, playing music, befriending strangers and staying in touch through her instagram name, @RetroCheeseburger and thus becoming known as so."

American Idol season 21’s upcoming episode will air on Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

American Idol season 21 contestant Madison Neisius is from Dallas, Texas

The upcoming American Idol season 21 contestant is an artist and musician from Dallas, Texas who has played the guitar for over a decade. The “punky artsy gal” as her Instagram bio states, fell in love with the musical instrument while playing the video game Guitar Hero III and was later gifted a real guitar on her birthday as a child.

The singer attended The School of Rock where she was part of the Dean’s List Band, The Continental Summer Tour Band, and an all-female band, American Garage. Following this, she also taught at the school for some time.

Before she began her career in music, she worked as a Creative Designer who specialized in family entertainment and recreation. She considered herself an expert in packaging design, merchandise, trend research, product ideation, social media, photography, video, and illustration.

The American Idol season 21 contestant previously worked as a corporate Graphic Designer for all 500+ Chuck E. Cheese locations. She is currently a creative Designer for Art101, a children’s art ad craft company that sells its products at Walmart, Target, FiveBelow, Costco, and more.

Her bio on Madisonneisius.com states:

"I am a graduate from University of North Texas' highly competitive Communication Design program. (Only 40 out of 300+ are selected each year!) I majored in Communication Design and minored in Art History."

It continues:

"At my core, I have a passion for capturing, creating, sharing, and expressing all the fantastic things life has to offer."

Madison has performed with popular personalities including Vaden Todd Lewis. She was also a part of the festival lineup for Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and was an opening act for The Wallflowers. She also performed on the same stage as Nirvana at Dallas' Trees.

Madison’s music is described as having poetic lyrics, and catchy melodies with “driving music riffs.” The website states that her songs exude an innovative punk, Joan Jett-inspired voice.

The artist had a tough time in March 2020 and was forced to file for unemployment. This was when she wrote the track The Quarantine Birthday Song and filmed a music video for the same in her apartment.

The website further added:

"During the infamous month of March 2020, Madison spent her birthday filing for unemployment from her dream job. As a coping mechanism, she wrote 'The Quarantine Birthday Song' and accompanied it with her first ever DIY music video alone in her apartment. Her multi-medium creativity thrived in this scenario."

Tune in on Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET to watch her performance during the upcoming episode of American Idol season 21 on ABC.

