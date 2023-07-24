Where was Netflix’s They Cloned Tyronne filmed? Shooting locations explored

The upcoming sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyronne, which is helmed by Juel Taylor, dropped its trailer on June 13, 2023, showcasing the brilliant ensemble cast. Featuring Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, and John Boyega, They Cloned Tyronne sets an intriguing premise in an uber-cool setting shot through Atlanta and Cape Town.

Juel Taylor's debut feature blends humor with futuristic elements. The movie has been theatrically released on July 14, 2023. A subsequent worldwide release on Netflix followed on July 21, 2023. The synopsis for the film by IMDb says:

"A pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper in which an unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. Fontaine, a neighbourhood drug dealer, is shot dead by rival Isaac and then is very shocked to wake up in his bed the next morning unharmed."

It continues:

"He and Slick Charles and Yo-Yo begin looking into the incident, and their search eventually leads them to a vast underground complex where a government-backed lab is performing experiments on the local Black population. Realizing that he is an artificial clone controlled by Nixon, Fontaine initially feels despair, but decides he needs to stand up to these White institutional overlords for the sake of his neighbourhood."

They Cloned Tyronne is an exceptional addition to the Blaxploitation genre with its slick scenes besides the foot-tapping numbers such as Michael Jackson's Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough on the soundtrack.

Much of They Cloned Tyronne's filming was done in the US and South Africa

Netflix's They Cloned Tyronne has been generating quite the buzz with its unconventional approach to sci-fi movies. However, one aspect that has elevated the film's performance by miles is the filming locations of the project.

Juel Taylor, from the fame of Creed II (2018), has taken his time to bring this project on screen as the filming started in early December 2020 and wrapped up in April 2021. Regardless of the delay, the final product has won hearts resulting in a handsome 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie has been primarily filmed in and around two locations - Atlantain Georgia, U.S.A. and Cape Town, South Africa.

Atlanta in Georgia, United States of America

A major southeastern state home to the thriving hip-hop scene, They Cloned Tyronne has been filmed extensively at Blackhall Studios, which is now known as Shadowbox Studios. Located at 1415 Constitution Rd SE, the state-of-the-art film studio served as the perfect setting for the film.

One of the producers, Stephen "Dr." Love, a graduate of the 2012 batch of Morehouse College opened up to Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said:

"It was unreal and cathartic. A lot of areas we shot were in the West End not far from Morehouse where I used to do short little student films. I'd run around the neighbourhood going to houses to shoot with no permits. Atlanta is my second home where I became a man."

As the film has not been set in any particular time or location, it is difficult to determine the exact outdoor locations in Georgia.

Cape Town, South Africa

Known for its stunning geography and diverse cultures, Cape Town is a vibrant city of its own. It has served as a hot location for multiple movie backgrounds such as Mad Max: Fury Road and Tomb Raider.

They Cloned Tyronne's crew is said to have made Cape Town their base for a quick shoot. However, the crew wrapped up its filming in Atlanta, Georgia.

They Cloned Tyronne is now available to watch on Netflix.