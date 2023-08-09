Where was Painkiller shot? Filming locations of Netflix's drama series explored

The highly anticipated Netflix biographical drama series Painkiller is all set to arrive on the streaming giant on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The show centers around the opioid crisis that has been prevalent in America since 2015. It is based on Barry Meier's book of the same name and derives its storyline from the New Yorker Magazine article "The Family that Built the Empire of Pain" by Patrick Radden Keefe.

The official synopsis of the series, as per Netflix, reads:

"Explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin. [It is an] examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans."

Painkiller stars an exceptionally talented cast with Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba in the lead roles. The show is directed by notable director Peter Berg with Eric Newman, Alex Gibney, Noah Harpster, and Patrick Radden Keefe acting as the executive producers.

Painkiller filming locations: Toronto, New York, and more

1) Toronto, Ontario

The Cinemaholic reveals that the majority of Painkiller was filmed in and out of Toronto, Ontario's capital.

Known for its stunning scenery, and rich history, the city served as the prime location for the show's shooting. The Cinemaholic further revealed that in September 2021, numerous actors and crew from the show were sighted around several city streets and neighborhoods, a few of them being Jarvis Street, Sherbourne Street, and Carlton Street.

Thus, audiences who watch Painkiller will be able to recognize several prominent local landmarks and structures, including the Humber Bay Arch Bridge, Casa Loma, and Toronto City Hall. The landmarks have not only been utilized as backdrops for scenes but have also served as filming locations for several significant scenes in the series.

Crucial scenes of the show have also been filmed in the unincorporated settlement of Georgetown, located in the northwest area of Toronto. The Cinemaholic revealed that the garage scene from the first season of the show was shot there. Additionally, viewers will also get to see the Niagara Escarpment and the Bruce Trail as backdrops for many scenes in the show.

A2Z filming locations also revealed that a newly built limestone mansion on Doulton Drive in Toronto also served as a prime location for filming the series.

2) New York City, New York, USA

The Cinemaholic also revealed that the film's crew had traveled to New York City as well for shooting. The crew is said to have set up camp in numerous neighborhoods, boroughs, and communities to film key scenes in the show against appropriate scenery.

However, this doesn't mean that the show will not feature the world-renowned landmarks that New York hosts. Among some of the famous landmarks that viewers will get to see in the upcoming episode will be The Statue of Liberty, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square, and the Empire State Building, among others.

3) Washington, DC, USA

A2Z filming locations revealed that several closing scenes of the show had been shot in the capital city of the USA. Some scenes of the show were also shot around the White House and Supreme Court.

While the city will briefly appear in the upcoming series, it'll be interesting to see the significance it holds in bringing to light such a crucial topic.

Painkiller premieres on Netflix on Thursday, August 10, 2023.