Where was Somebody I Used to Know shot? Filming locations of Prime Video movie explored

Somebody I Used to Know is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12 am GMT. Starring Alison Brie in the lead role, the rom-com has been directed by her husband Dave Franco. The couple has co-written the screenplay.

This is Franco’s second feature directorial after The Rental, which was released in 2020. The horror film, also starring Brie, was co-written and produced by the Now You See Me actor.

As per IMDb, the synopsis of Somebody I Used to Know reads:

“On a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally reminisces with her ex Sean and starts to question everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy, who reminds her of the person she used to be.”

Principal photography commenced in September 2021 with the team setting up camp in Oregon and Leavenworth. They called it a wrap in November of that year and were done with the film’s post-production a year later.

Somebody I Used to Know was shot in Oregon and Leavenworth

The trailer for Somebody I Used to Know was dropped in January, and it viewers gave an insight into what the film has to offer. The plot sounds simple, so the team didn’t have to venture to exotic locations to film the sequences.

A scene from Somebody I Used to Know. (Photo via IMDb)

Reports state that the 106-minute-long movie was shot in the Washington State city of Leavenworth and several places in Oregon like Portland, Estacada, and Newberg, among others.

1) Leavenworth: A Bavarian-styled village known for tourism

The Dave Franco-led crew set base in the quaint and peaceful Leavenworth, a city in Chelan County, Washington, for shooting in November 2021.

Cameras were set up in spots like Gazebo, Front Street Park at 820 Front Street, Post Office Saloon at 213 9th Street, Benton Street, near Tumwater Bakery and Pizza, and Woodward Street, among others.

Local publications reported that it rained the day the crew filmed sequences on Edelweiss Weg. Shots were also lensed by the Blewett Brewing Company on Commercial Street.

Franco reportedly chose Leavenworth after he attended a wedding there. He said:

“You can imagine people growing up in Leavenworth, small town, middle of nowhere, touristy aspect, and maybe having that feeling of, ‘I've got to get out of here and spread my wings’…But then you can also imagine them growing up and looking back and being like, ‘Oh, it's so beautiful and it's so charming and unique and wonderful,’ and those kinds of themes felt perfect for this story.”

It’s expected that Somebody I Used to Know will showcase the Bavarian aesthetic Leavenworth is known for. Several of its signature attractions, like the giant pretzels and the May Pole at the town center, have been lensed, too.

Notably, the town center is a four-season tourist destination and holds festivals almost every month. Narrating her experience, Alison Brie said:

“The Leavenworth Reindeer Farm, that was great. We don't have a lot of reindeer farms in Los Angeles…We actually shot a reindeer stampede, in the middle of the night.”

2) Oregon: Team shot in this US state in October 2021

Leavenworth aside, Oregon also served as one of the primary shooting locations for the Franco-directorial. The team utilized locations such as Portland Metropolitan Area, Gearhart, Arch Cape, and Manzanita, among others.

In Estacada, the team set up cameras in a river bar, while the interior bar scenes were filmed in Portland. The hotel sequence was shot in and around the McMenamins Gearhart Hotel, located in Gearhart Golf Links.

Somebody I Used to Know streams on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, February 10, 2023.

