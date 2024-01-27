Where is Steven Colegrove now? Details explored ahead of Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen

Steven Colegrove murdered three members of his family, including his parents and elder brother Michael in 2007. The family members were one of the most haunting ones seen in Laceyville, Pennsylvania. Dating back to 2007, this chilling case saw three members of a family being shot to death by another member for a certain amount of money that the murderer was slated to get from life insurance.

The case was the subject of the latest episode of Fatal Family Feud, which aired on Oxygen at 9 pm EST on January 27, 2024. The synopsis for the case, as per Oxygen's official description, reads:

"The Colegroves are beloved in their small town, but when they're brutally murdered in what appears to be a targeted attack, a bitter dispute within their family is revealed, pitting the surviving brothers against each other."

Steven Colegrove murdered his parents and his medically unfit brother, Michael, and tried to pin the blame on his brother Robert. However, the police didn't believe him and arrested him after they found substantial evidence against him. After a trial in 2009, Steven was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, where he continues to live today.

Why did Steven Colegrove kill his family?

Colegrove killed 3 family members with a shotgun (Image via deposit photos)

Steven Colegrove came from a family that was involved in multiple feuds, according to Judge Megan McCarthy King. Judge Megan was the one who presided over the case when Steven tried to appeal the verdict from the original trial in 2009.

The Colegrove family included parents, Joseph, 60, a barber, and Marlene, 56, a school bus driver, along with their three sons, Robert, Michael, and Steven. While Robert and Steven didn't seem to have any medical issues, Michael was unable to work due to the medical problems that plagued him his entire life.

Joseph, Marlene, and Michael were all shot to death in their home. All three of them had two bullet wounds, one of which was on the head.

The main motive for Steven Colegrove seemed to be a hefty sum of insurance money from Marlene's life insurance policy. This was clear when Steven revealed to the police that he and Michael were the sole beneficiaries of the policy. He even went on to try to portray Robert as the guilty party in the process.

How was Steven Colegrove caught?

Steven Colegrove (Image via Pennlive)

Steven had misled the police with his information but he was caught when police grew suspicious of him and searched his house. They managed to find a shotgun that had Michael's blood, confirming their suspicions. Steven reportedly also had shoulder bruises consistent with his having fired a shotgun.

Steven also told some of his acquaintances that he was about to come into money shortly before the trial, unfurling the motive of the killings.

All this was used in the trial against Steven, who was ultimately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Colegrove reportedly tried to claim that his lawyers were ineffective in the case, but the verdict was upheld.

He is currently in prison, serving his three life sentences for first-degree murders.

