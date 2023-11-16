Where to stream Christmas at Graceland online? Star studded lineup and all you need to know 

Christmas at Graceland is a concert hosted jointly by the streaming service Peacock and the network giant NBC in celebration of Elvis Presley. It will be held on November 29, 2023, at the Graceland Estate at 3764 Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis, Tennessee.

The concert, featuring artists such as Alanis Morissette and Lainey Wilson, was announced via a post on the official Graceland Estate Instagram page on November 15, 2023.

"Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and The War And Treaty will each pay tribute to Elvis with exclusive, one-of-a-kind performances from inside the Graceland estate. Through these spectacular performances, viewers will be invited to witness firsthand the legacy and spirit of this treasured family home."

The concert will be broadcast live on NBC on November 29, 2023, at 10 pm ET and will be simultaneously streamed live on Peacock channel. NBC can be accessed via broadcast channel subscription, while a Peacock channel subscription costs $11.99 plus fees for its premium ad-free subscription.

The full lineup for Christmas at Graceland

Christmas at Graceland celebrates the late Elvis Presley and his legacy on music and culture. In an exclusive statement to People Magazine on November 15, 2023, Riley Keough, daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Presley, elaborated on the concert, stating:

"My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special. With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland."

The full lineup for the Christmas at Graceland to be held at Graceland Estate at 3764 Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis, Tennesse, is given below:

Alanis Morissette

John Legend

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Lana Del Rey

Post Malone

The War And Treaty

Christmas at Graceland, the first of its kind from the estate, will feature previously unreleased footage of Elvis Presley. The concert is being produced by the Done + Dusted, Authentic Studios, and Felix Culpa, under executive producers Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, Ian Stewart, Colin Smeeton, Matthew Gross, and Marc Rosen.

Also present as producers at the Christmas at Graceland concert will be Joel Weinshanker, Riley Keough, and Gina Gammell. Patrick Menon will also be present as producer.

More about the artists performing at Christmas at Graceland

Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is best known for her third studio album, Jagged Little Pill, released on June 13, 1995. The multi-diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian, Dutch, Australian, Kiwi, UK, and Billboard 200 album charts respectively.

John Legend rose to prominence with his debut studio album, Get Lifted, released on December 28, 2004. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves is best known for her fourth studio album, Golden Hour, released on March 30, 2018. album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Kane Brown is another star in the country music scene, with his debut studio album, Kane Brown, released on December 2, 2016. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Lainey Wilson is an award-winning country singer best known for her fourth studio album, Bell Bottom Country, released on October 28, 2022. The album won the Album of the Year award at the 2023 CMA Awards.

Lana Del Rey is an American pop singer known for her Elvis Presley references in her music and her aesthetic similarity to Priscilla Presley. The singer is best known for her diamond-certified debut album, Born to Die.

Rapper Post Malone is best known for his second studio album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, released on April 27, 2018. The album peaked as a chart-topper on all major album charts.

The War And Treaty are a singer-songwriter duo best known for their third studio album, Lover's Game, which was released on March 10, 2023. The album peaked at number 56 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The Elvis Presley tribute concert, Christmas at Graceland, has fans waiting in anticipation. He was known as "The King of Rock and Roll," solidifying his position as one of the most prominent names in music.