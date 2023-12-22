 Where to stream New Year's Rockin' Eve online? All you need to as New Jeans, Megan Thee Stallion, & more set to grace the event 

New Year's Rockin' Eve 2024 is scheduled to be held on December 31, 2023, and will be broadcast live on the ABC channel at 8:00 p.m. EST. The 2024 edition of the event will be its 54th edition, having been first held in 1972 and held annually ever since via NBC and then the current broadcaster, ABC.

The 2024 edition, which will feature performances by musicians such as New Jeans, Jelly Roll, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, was announced via a post on the official Twitter page of the event.

The event will be broadcast live on the ABC channel, starting at 8:00 p.m. EST. Viewers can also catch the event on the streaming service Hulu with a premium Live TV bundle subscription that costs $75.99 plus service fees monthly.

New Year's Rockin' Eve 2024 lineup and hosts

New Year's Rockin' Eve 2024 will feature a whole host of performers across the various events.

The current lineup (including hosts) for the entire New Year's Rockin' Eve 2024 is given below by cities:

New York:

Ryan Seacrest (host)

Rita Ora (Co-host)

Jelly Roll

Megan Thee Stallion

Sabrina Carpenter

Tyla

Los Angeles:

Ryan Seacrest (host)

Jeanie Mai (co-host)

Aqua

Beba Rexha

Coco Jones

Doechii

Ellie Goulding

Green Day

Janelle Monae

Loud Luxury

Ludacris

Nile Rodgers and Chic

Paul Russell

Renee Rapp

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Two Friends

Las Vegas:

Post Malone

Puerto Rico:

Dayanara Torres (Co-host)

Ryan Seacrest (host)

Ivy Quen

South Korea:

New Jeans

Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper best known for her debut album, Good News, which was released on November 20, 2020, via 1501 Certified, 300 records. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding rose to prominence with her second studio album, Halcyon, which was released on October 5, 2015, via Polydor Records. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK and Irish studio album charts.

Post Malone is best known for his second studio album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, which was released on April 27, 2018. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on several major album charts, including the UK, Canadian, Swedish, Swiss, and Kiwi album charts, among others.

New Jeans is a Korean girl group that rose to international prominence with their second EP, Get Up, which was released on July 21, 2023. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

More about New Year's Rockin' Eve

New Year's Rockin' Eve was first conceptualized by Dicky Clarke as a more modern counterpart to the Guy Lombardo and Royal Canadians's annual big band remote. Aiming to cater to a younger audience, Clarke brought out his program in 1972, first teaming up with NBC. In 1974, NBC was replaced by ABC, which has remained the primary broadcaster ever since.

Dicky Clarke remained New Year's Rockin' Eve host till 2006, seeing the show through its rise in popularity in the early 80s and a total of more than three decades of annual holiday concerts. Subsequent to his stepdown, Ryan Seacrest became the host, working with a rotating series of co-hosts to continue the show, which has been pre-renewed until 2029.

New Year's Rockin' Eve has featured a number of prominent performers since its inception, including Blondie, Carrie Underwood, Christina Aguilera, Village People, and Pink. Other notable performers included The Jonas Brothers, Daughtry, Jennifer Lopez, and the Backstreet Boys.