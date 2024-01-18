Where to stream P*rno For Pyros farewell show online? Details explored 

Porno For Pyros, the popular alternative rock group, is getting ready for their final tour, titled Horns, Thorns, En Halos, following a 26-year-long tour break. The renowned band's 15-city tour will signal the end of an era, and on February 18, 2024, at The Belasco, their final performance in their hometown of Los Angeles will take place as the capstone of their voyage.

Porno For Pyros will be broadcasting live on Veeps for their farewell show so that fans everywhere can be a part of this momentous occasion.

The grand farewell: Porno For Pyros' final performance streaming live on Veeps

According to American Songwriter, at around 9 pm PST, the concert will be streamed live on the site, allowing fans to feel the passion and intensity of the final performance from the comfort of their own homes.

While single performance tickets cost $17.99, Veeps All Access subscribers can watch the live stream for free as part of their membership.

Porno For Pyros decided to stream this last gig in Los Angeles because they wanted to reach out to fans who might not have been able to make it in person to any of their shows. American Songwriter reported that Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Perry Farrell all mentioned how excited they were to have fans digitally visit them.

Porno For Pyros' bassist Martyn LeNoble, who is a key member of the group, declared in November 2023 that he would not be participating in the farewell tour. He made a personal decision, citing a shift in his tastes for a more sedate way of living in the middle of nature. Even though he won't be joining the band on tour, LeNoble praised the fans for their steadfast support and shared memories, adding that he was thankful for the time he spent with his bandmates.

The following dates are confirmed for the tour, much to the delight of fans waiting for details:

February 2024

February 13: Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

February 15: San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

February 17: Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

February 18: Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

February 21: Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

February 22: Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

February 24: Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre

February 26: Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

February 27: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

February 29: Toronto, Ontario – History

March 2024

March 2: Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino

March 3: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 5: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 7: Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

March 8: New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

March 10: Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Fans can expect an incredible musical trip as Porno For Pyros says goodbye to the stage on February 18, 2024. For those who are unable to attend the live events, a connection to the band's last moments will be available via the Veeps live broadcast.

Porno For Pyros thrilled fans in November 2023 with Agua, their first new song in 26 years. The song, which was inspired by the band's close experience with dolphins during a surfing trip in the 1990s, captures the members' affinity for the sea and its stunning marine life. The release of Agua was a pivotal point for Porno For Pyros, indicating a resurgence of their artistic spark and a revitalized sense of unity among the group's members.