Where was Survival of the Thickest shot? Filming locations of Netflix's new comedy series explored 

The much-talked-about Netflix comedy series, Survival of the Thickest, premiered on the platform on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The series follows the story of Mavis Beaumont, a plus-sized black woman residing in New York, who aims at rebuilding her life and focusing on herself after a recent breakup.

The official synopsis of the series, as per Netflix, reads:

"Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size, and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is inspired by Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.

The eight-part series is host to an incredible star cast with actress and talk show host, Michelle Buteau, in the lead role. It is created by Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, with Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Anne Hong, and Linda Mendoza.

Survival of the Thickest was filmed in multiple locations in New York City

The Cinemaholic reveals that the entirety of the Netflix show was shot in New York City.

New York is renowned for its tall skyscrapers, widely recognized neighborhoods and streets, and boundless vitality. Among the boroughs of the city, the "Big Apple" is renowned for its natural beauty and its rich culture and history.

The vibrant city attracts millions of visitors from all around the world who come to take in the various distinctive experiences that it offers, from the dazzling lights of Times Square to the serene skyline of Central Park.

It was revealed recently that the Netflix show was shot in several locations in the city, with the production crew often choosing to film several crucial scenes of the show in various streets and districts with appropriate backdrops.

The actors were also seen filming numerous significant scenes in the wildly popular Empire State Building and the Crown Heights district of New York City's Brooklyn Borough. The production crew also chose to film on Madison Avenue and East 56th Street.

Several episodes of Survival of the Thickest also frequently use different establishing aerial panoramas of New York City. This gives a good chance to viewers to recognize several famous landmarks, locations, and attractions in the background of various shots.

Among the various attractions will be Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park, Times Square, Rockefeller Center, The Empire State Building, and Washington Square Park.

However, the city is certainly no stranger to film and show shootings, having previously been the filming location for numerous critically acclaimed projects including HBO's Succession, The Crowded Room, Suits, The Sopranos, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, The Age of Innocence, and American Psycho, among many others.

More about Survival of the Thickest's cast list

Survival of the Thickest cast.

In addition to its heartwarming and wholesome storyline and beautiful filming locations, the Netflix show features an exceptionally talented star cast.

Actress Michelle Buteau plays the lead role of Mavis Beaumont in the comedy series. She has already managed to garner phenomenal reviews for her performance in the show's trailer.

The actress is known for her work in several other films and television shows including Always Be My Maybe, First Wives Club, The Circle, Work It, Crush, Marry Me, and The Principles of Pleasure, among others.

Apart from Buteau, the show will also feature several other actors essaying pivotal roles including Tone Bell as Khalil, Tasha Smith as Marley, Anissa Felix as India, Sarah Cooper as Sydney, and Liza Treyger as Jade, among others.

Survival of the Thickest is now available for streaming on Netflix.

