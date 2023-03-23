Where is Susie Evans now? The Bachelor alum thinks Rachel Recchia was “more compatible” with ex-boyfriend Clayton Echard

The Bachelor season 26 contestant Susie Evans is opening up about her past relationship with Clayton Echard.

Susie was the first ever contestant on the show to reject the lead man’s proposal. However, the couple got back together after the shoot and moved in together in a home in Virginia Beach.

They announced their breakup on September 23, 2022. Nearly six months after their separation, Susie Evans revealed in a podcast that she questioned Clayton about picking her against other girls, especially Rachel Recchia. Susie felt that Rachel was more compatible with Clayton than she was.

A professional videographer, Evans lives on the West Coat near LA and often posts photos and videos of her clients’ special moments. She is currently single and wants to find a partner who is “loyal, kind, funny, creative, and has a strong moral compass.”

Susie Evans thinks that The Bachelor producers prevented her from connecting with Clayton on a deeper level

On March 20, 2023, Susie Evans spoke to host Nick Viall on his podcast, The Viall Files, and said:

Speaking about the second runner-up of The Bachelor season 26, Rachel Recchia, Susie said:

"I mean, I don't know now. But more compatible than me."

Evans also complained about not connecting with Echard on a deeper level due to the process of the show’s filming. She wanted to know more about her partner without worrying about the world judging her.

Susie also complained that the show didn't give them enough time to have any deep conversations. She added that the conversations they did have, for the most part, felt "very surface-y."

She revealed that The Bachelor producers played a huge role in the show’s outcome. She noted that there was someone listening to their confessionals for months and planting ideas on the show.

The reality star added that there were certain things that were said and done that she thought were very thoughtful. However, she noted that when the process was over, she would find out that it was someone else's idea to do all those thoughtful things.

She claimed that the producers were putting ideas in Clayton’s ears. This took away several things after the show was over and Susie realized that her partner did not know anything about her character.

Clayton Echard reportedly couldn't stop thinking about Susie Evans even after she left the show

Clayton was impressed with Evans’ confidence during their first meeting. While she did not win the first impression rose, Echard asked her out on their first one-on-one date.

However, the pair broke up during their fantasy suite date after Susie realized that Clayton slept with Rachel Recchia and Gabriela "Gabby" Windey. Susie learned that he had expressed love to both of them.

Susie went home after the incident and Clayton continued the dating process but could not stop thinking about Evans. He quickly broke up with the other two ladies and sent Evans a letter to meet him.

During the meeting, Echard apologized to Susie Evans, and while she accepted it, she refused to give him another chance. Ultimately, the pair reconnected on social media and announced on the After The Final Rose episode that they were together.

They moved in together and even went on a cross-country tour but things did not work out for them. The pair announced their breakup via a joint Instagram account on September 23, 2022.

