"Where is the talent?": Fans left unimpressed with Aneeshwar Kunchala's audition on AGT: All-Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT) officially debuted its spin-off series AGT: All-Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The episode featured the first set of 10 contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises. They took to the stage to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the viewers to stand a chance of winning the coveted title.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, Aneeshwar performed his well-written piece about wildlife conservation. However, fans weren't impressed with his act and compared it to a TED talk. One tweeted:

The spin-off series includes contestants who have been former winners, finalists, and participants who have delivered impressive performances while making their debut. 60 former contestants will partake in the competition from which the top 11 individuals/groups chosen by judges and superfans will compete in the final round. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who takes home the win.

Aneeshwar Kunchala delivers a moving performance on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of All-Stars began with host Terry Crews welcoming everyone to the premiere of the spin-off series. 10 acts were to compete this week, hoping to win over the judges and the fans. Terry stated that two acts from tonight would go into the final round, one vote would be from the superfans and one would be from the Golden Buzzer.

However, it was only Howie Mandel who could press the buzzer to send one of his favorite acts to the finals. The judges and the audience collectively applauded as Aneeshwar Kunchala made it to the stage. He is a seven-year-old wildlife conservationist who loves nature and makes videos, documentaries and poems about saving the planet.

The AGT: All-Stars contestant previously went on to take on Britain's Got Talent (BGT) season 15 but couldn't make it to the Top 5 and placed seventh on the show. However, after his debut, he was recognized worldwide for winning the Child Prodigy Award. Aneeshwar also filmed his own documentary, Six Ways To Save Our Planet. He is now in the spin-off series to showcase his talent to the American audience, who welcomed him with open arms.

Ahead of his audition, Aneeshwar explained that he wished to inspire more people to save the planet. He confessed to being "small but mighty in my heart." He was also revealed to be four years old when he started to pursue this career after facing heartbreak upon seeing a picture of a dead whale dying from plastic.

For his audition, the AGT: All-Stars contestant performed his self-written piece with a message about saving the planet by going ahead with wildlife, water, and air conservation. His act received a standing ovation from the judges and the audience, who were left stunned by the intelligence of the 7 year old.

Howie said:

"You are probably one of the most inspirational young man I've ever seen because not only what you do is adorable but do you realize how important it is for you to spread the message and for us to give you the platform to spread the message?"

While Heidi called his performance moving and inspiring, Simon noted that Aneeshwar's message traveled really well to the American audience.

Fans unimpressed with Aneeshwar on AGT: All-Stars

While the judges and the live audience loved Aneeshwar's performance, viewers back home wondered if it was suitable for AGT. They felt that although his message was great, it felt more like a TED Talk than a performance. Check out what they have to say.

christine SS @ccsilva32 @AGT #AGTAllStars wtf why is this 7 year old lecturing people and discussing saving the planet on a talent competition- this show is getting worse each season. This is not a talent- he’s pursuing a career in environmental science or some @AGT #AGTAllStars wtf why is this 7 year old lecturing people and discussing saving the planet on a talent competition- this show is getting worse each season. This is not a talent- he’s pursuing a career in environmental science or some 💩

Antoinette @starshine_3 I would have used my X buzzer on that kid. #AGTAllStars I would have used my X buzzer on that kid. #AGTAllStars

Brian Meyer @MeyerB This is an act on #AGTAllStars ? Seriously his act is to lecture us on the climate? Great message but wrong show. This is an act on #AGTAllStars? Seriously his act is to lecture us on the climate? Great message but wrong show.

American Idol Fan @krummy09 He's a cute but what is the talent. Poet, presenter, advocate or combination of those 3. #AGTAllstars I don't know if that is an entertainment talent. He's a cute but what is the talent. Poet, presenter, advocate or combination of those 3. #AGTAllstars I don't know if that is an entertainment talent.

AGTCommenter 🏆🏆 @AGTCommenter I’ll say it. This was the best we could do?? This was one of the 60 best acts we could get to say yes to this show? This made the finals in Britain. They have as good of taste as their food. #AGT AllStars #AGT I’ll say it. This was the best we could do?? This was one of the 60 best acts we could get to say yes to this show? This made the finals in Britain. They have as good of taste as their food. #AGTAllStars #AGT

Burkvest71🐀 @Burkvest711 #AGTAllStars

We got a tree hugging Dora the explorer.



Awesome We got a tree hugging Dora the explorer.Awesome #AGTAllStarsWe got a tree hugging Dora the explorer.Awesome https://t.co/VnS6tZyKGT

TGGG @tallGOPgamerguy



Literally no talent to this bit at all, he's literally talking Why is this kid giving a Ted Talks on #AGTAllStars Literally no talent to this bit at all, he's literally talking Why is this kid giving a Ted Talks on #AGTAllStars?Literally no talent to this bit at all, he's literally talking

TVwithMT @TVwithMT How is a kid’s TED talk a talent? Would you pay to have. 7 year old TED talk you? I sure wouldn’t. How is this an all star? WTF?!? #AGTAllStars How is a kid’s TED talk a talent? Would you pay to have. 7 year old TED talk you? I sure wouldn’t. How is this an all star? WTF?!? #AGTAllStars

AGT: All-Stars has been an interesting watch so far. With the first round of auditions underway, the superfans now have to decide who to give their vote to. All the contestants have come with quite a bit of experience, which has made the competition even tougher. Who will advance ahead? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of AGT: All-Stars next Monday, January 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

