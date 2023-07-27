Where was The Beanie Bubble shot? Filming locations of Apple TV+ drama explored

The Beanie Bubble, a comedy-drama film, will be released on July 28, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. The film, which tells the story of the origin and rise of the stuffed toys company Beanie Babies, was released in select cinemas on July 21, 2023.

These toys were in high demand during the mid-90s and were even sold at a significant markup.

The Beanie Bubble was primarily filmed in the American state of Georgia.

Marietta and Atlanta are the two major locations where the film takes place.

Its assembled cast includes Zach Galifianakis as Ty Warner, Elizabeth Banks as Robbie, Sarah Snook as Sheila Warner, Geraldine Viswanathan as Maya, and several others.

A closer look at the filming locations of The Beanie Bubble

1) Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta's elaborate and diverse landscapes allowed the production team to shoot some of the most important scenes in the film.

One of the first scenes filmed here was that of a car crash that involved a truckload of Beanie Babies getting toppled on the streets. This sequence was based on a real-life incident.

The Beanie Bubble co-director Kristin Gore recently spoke to MovieWeb where she described how the aforementioned scene was filmed. She said:

"We shot it over three days, and it was the last thing that we shot in the entire movie, on a very hot highway outside of Atlanta with a ton of phantom cameras trying to capture all this beautiful slow motion ballet, so we’re really happy with how it turned out"

Co-director Damian Kulash added:

"It does bear some resemblance to an OK Go video, but there’s something more to it, and more exciting about it in the sense that it was kind of, for me at least, the key that connected this insane, surreal absurdity to all these much more serious themes"

He ended his statement by saying:

"…All of that gets condensed down to one scene. A car crash, which should be terrifying and horrible, is actually this gorgeous ballet, but that ballet itself turns into like a pageant of greed and avarice. And then it just basically felt like a metaphor for the entire film, and that was the link between shooting a three-minute OK Go video and making an entire film that explores those themes."

2) Marietta, Georgia

The film's shooting commenced in Marietta in April 2022. Several cast and crew members were spotted in this location during this time. Reports suggested that a camp was set up at Marietta Square at 99 South Park Square Northeast.

This area is also known as Glover Park. It's not just a park but a historic landmark and an extension of the iconic city.

The Beanie Bubble synopsis

According to an Apple TV+ press release, the official synopsis of the movie reads:

"Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. “The Beanie Bubble” is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag."

The Beanie Bubble is produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Karen Lunder.

It will be released on July 28, 2023, on Apple TV+.