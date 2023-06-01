Where was The Days shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Japanese series explored

The Days is now streaming on Netflix. All eight parts of the drama are on the OTT platform. It intends to bring forth the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant disaster that happened in 2011. On March 11 of that year, an earthquake of magnitude 9.0 hit roughly 130 km off the Sanriku coast in Japan, located 538.7 km away from Tokyo.

“One hour after this earthquake shook the islands of Japan, a 15-meter-tall tsunami swallowed up the Fukushima nuclear power plant in an instant. But that was only the start of the nightmare. With its cooling function lost, the power plant fell into a dangerous and uncontrollable state.”

Given this gist, the team attached to The Days restricted their shooting schedule to the Fukushima prefecture in Japan. As per several reports, cameras started rolling in June 2021, and the cast and crew of The Days called it a wrap by October of that year.

The fresh launch stars the likes of Koji Yakusho (known for Under the Open Sky, The Third Murder, Idaten: Tokyo Olympics Story), Kohinata Fumiyo, Takenouchi Yutaka, Kobayashi Kaoru, and Satoi Kenta, among others.

The Fukushima prefecture, located 257.8 km away from Tokyo, was the only filming location for The Days

The reports stated that for showcasing sequences of destruction caused by the dual calamities of tsunami and earthquake and other pivotal scenes, the team associated with the new Japanese series set up camp solely in the Fukushima prefecture.

It is situated in Honshu's Tōhoku region and is the third-largest prefecture in the nation. Honshu is 210.7 km away from the capital, and one can reach there by train, which roughly takes a little over three hours. The ticket will cost you ¥5000 - ¥8500 ($35.78-60.82).

Agriculture, seafood, and fishing industries drive Fukushima's economy and workforce, and the place is famous for its home-grown fruits like pears, cherry blossoms, grapes, peaches, and apples. Tourists also love the sake (an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting rice) available in Fukushima, as well as the relaxing onsen (hot springs) and powder-covered mountains.

Lacquerware, made by carving a piece out of wood and then polishing it with lacquer, is a must-buy for wanderlust-stricken souls. Locals promote their handmade vases, dishes, and writing supplies explicitly.

Like every region in Japan, Fukushima also holds several festivals throughout the year. The Nomaoi Festival in Sōma, Waraji Festival, Aizu Festival in Aizuwakamatsu, and the Taimatsu Akashi Fire Festival are some of the notable ones.

When it comes to food, the prefecture offers a plethora of options. Apart from the variety of fruits, Fukushima is noted for its signature beef dish (Fukushima-Gyu), Ikaninjin (shredded carrot-dried and seasoned squid dish), Kitakata Ramen, Mamador (a type of confection), and sake.

The Days team tapped the town of Ōkuma, where the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant mishap happened, for filming outdoor scenes. Meanwhile, most of the indoor sequences in The Days were probably shot inside a studio located in Fukushima prefecture.

The Netflix series aside, several other productions were also lensed in an around Fukushima. Some of them are Shin Kamen Rider (2023), Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (2017), Alivehoon (2022), Cyborg She (2008), The Whispering Star (2015), Kamen Rider × Super Sentai: Super Hero Taisen (2012), Pandora's Promise (2013), and Red Cow (2015), among others.

