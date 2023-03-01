Where was The Mandalorian season 3 shot? Filming locations explored

Southern California, especially Los Angeles County, was where most of The Mandalorian Season 3 was shot. MBS Media Campus and Burbank were the main shooting locations.

Production was supposed to kick off in the summer of 2021, but that got delayed because LA soundstages were hosting the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The filming then took place between October 2021 and March 2022. The crew even returned to shoot for additional sequences in early July 2022.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is out with several actors reprising their roles from seasons 1 and 2. Pedro Pascal plays Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, a lone gunfighter and bounty hunter who traverses the outer galaxy to protect the force-sensitive child Grogu or Baby Yoda.

His initial task was to hand over the infant to the Galactic Empire, but he had a change of heart upon meeting Gorgu for the first time.

Los Angeles County, California, served as the primary location for The Mandalorian season 3 filming

The Mandalorian season three's most significant scenes were filmed in Los Angeles County, California. It is the most populous county in the country. The crew set up camp at the MBS Media Campus at 1600 Rosecrans Avenue in the beach city of Manhattan Beach, in the southwestern region of the county.

The film studio covers 22 acres and is home to 15 different sound stages, production offices, and support spaces. These facilities satisfy all of the creative needs of filmmakers. There is even more office space in the media center, a sizable area for production support, and a sizable backlot area with a New York street.

During its filming, the cast and crew were spotted filming a few crucial scenes in Burbank, a city in the southeastern end of Los Angeles County’s San Fernando Valley. The county has various types of terrain, including mountain ranges, valleys, rivers, lakes, deserts, islands, and forests in abundance.

Alongside the MBS Media Campus, five major companies have production studios in the county. They include Sony Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., and Universal Pictures. It also has popular tourist spots like Venice Beach, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Griffith Park, the Los Angeles Zoo, the La Brea Tar Pits, and the Arboretum of Los Angeles, etc.

What is The Mandalorian about?

Created by Jon Favreau, the show is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and the fall of the Galactic Empire. Remnant Imperial forces hired him to retrieve the child, Grogu, but he instead goes on the run to protect the infant.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic."

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Rick Famuyiwa are some of the show's executive producers. Joseph Shirley and Ludwig Göransson are the composers of the music.

Season 3, Episode 1 of The Mandalorian, is currently streaming on Disney+. The episode is titled Chapter 17: The Apostate. It was directed and written by Rick Famuyiwa and Jon Favreau, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes