Where was The Other Black Girl shot? Filming locations of Hulu's drama series explored

The Other Black Girl is set to release on Hulu this Wednesday, September 13. All ten episodes will premiere on the same day, as per reports. Starring Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray, the upcoming comedy-drama mystery thriller is taken from Zakiya Dalila Harris’ 2021 bestseller.

Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, and Eric McCormack round up the main cast of the TV series. Last October, Deadline reported that The Other Black Girl started the principal photography in Atlanta.

The bulk of the shooting occurred in the Georgian capital city, with the team calling it a wrap on February 13, 2023.

The Onyx-Hulu series was reportedly shot entirely in a studio in Atlanta. According to portals, some of the top ones situated in the city are Trilith Studios, West Midtown Production Studio, and Digital Thunderdome Studios, among others.

The Other Black Girl might have been shot in a studio famous for Marvel films

The Other Black Girl might have been filmed in either of the studios listed above or some other in Atlanta. Details of the same have not been disclosed officially. However, if the forthcoming series was filmed in Trilith Studios, it housed its production in the largest production facility in Georgia.

Trilith Studios, in operation since 2013, has witnessed the shooting of many TV programs and films. Several Marvel flicks, like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), were filmed there.

Even the team attached to the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World (2024) will set up camp in Trilith Studios. Among the TV series that found the base in the studio include Family Feud (2021), Hawkeye (2021), Ms. Marvel (2022), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022), and Werewolf by Night (2022), among others.

Ironheart (2024) and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (2024) will be filmed in Trilith Studios as well.

This aside, several top TV productions were shot in and around the city of Atlanta, too, like Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, The Vampire Diaries, Miracle Workers, etc. The Bellwood Quarry (located at Chappell Rd NW, Atlanta) played a significant role in Netflix’s Stranger Things. In the said spot, the fake body of Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) was found.

What do we know of The Other Black Girl so far?

The official synopsis of The Other Black Girl reads:

“Nella Rogers is an editorial assistant at Wagner Books, a successful publishing house located in New York City. She often feels lonely, undervalued, and marginalized as a result of being the only Black woman working for the company. Nella is excited when Wagner hires Hazel-May McCall, another Black woman, and the two quickly bond and become friends.”

It continues:

“Shortly thereafter, Nella begins receiving mysterious messages instructing her to leave Wagner Books. Cracks form in Nella and Hazel's friendship after Hazel's advice gets Nella in trouble with her boss and Wagner's employees begin showing favoritism towards Hazel. This makes Nella question whether Hazel is purposely sabotaging her in order to advance herself. Eventually, Nella begins uncovering Wagner's dark history and sinister secrets.”

The 10 episodes of the yet-to-release dystopian horror series are namely:

They Say I'm Different

After the Storm

I Know a Place

What About Your Friends

Don't You Want Me

Fake Smile

Caught in the Rapture

The End of Love

To Be Young, Gifted, and Broke

Down with Disease

The first episode is helmed by Mariama Diallo and penned by Harris and co-executive producer Rashida Jones. The Other Black Girl streams on Hulu from Wednesday, September 13.