Where were The Wonder Weeks shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Dutch comedy explored

The Dutch comedy-drama film The Wonder Weeks takes viewers on a journey through the joys and challenges of parenthood. The film follows the lives of three young couples as they navigate the uncharted waters of raising children. As viewers immerse themselves in the story, they might wonder about the picturesque locations that serve as the backdrop for this delightful Netflix production.

The Wonder Weeks was filmed in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the film's director, Tim Oliehoek, said that he chose to shoot the film in Amsterdam because he wanted to capture the city's "unique atmosphere."

"I wanted to capture the city's unique atmosphere. Amsterdam is a very cosmopolitan city with a rich history and diverse culture. I thought this would be an ideal setting for a film about three modern couples navigating the challenges of parenthood."

The Wonder Weeks was filmed majorly in Amsterdam

The Wonder Weeks unfolds primarily in the enchanting city of Amsterdam, Netherlands. The production team took advantage of the city's rich history, diverse culture, and unique atmosphere to bring the story to life.

One notable location is the vibrant neighborhood of Westerpark, known for its lush green spaces, crafts markets, independent shops, and active nightlife scene. These elements might be reflected in the movie, adding depth to the characters' experiences.

As such, throughout The Wonder Weeks, keen-eyed viewers might spot some of Amsterdam's iconic landmarks adorning the backdrop of the film's scenes. Locations such as the Rijksmuseum, famous for its extensive art collection, and the Anne Frank House, the historic hiding place of Anne Frank during World War II, contribute to the film's sense of place and history.

Additionally, the Vondelpark, a beloved public park cherished for its green expanses and tranquil ambiance, provides a serene setting for key moments in the story.

Exploring beyond Amsterdam

While Amsterdam serves as the primary setting for The Wonder Weeks, the film also ventures beyond the city's boundaries to enhance the narrative. The village of Naarden, with its charming streets and picturesque architecture, adds a touch of quaintness to the film.

Meanwhile, the town of Haarlem, known for its historic buildings and cultural scene, provides an engaging backdrop for certain scenes in the movie. The beach at Zandvoort also offers a refreshing coastal ambiance, contributing to the varied tapestry of locations explored in the film.

Final thoughts

The Wonder Weeks takes viewers on an endearing journey through the ups and downs of parenthood, showcasing the challenges faced by three modern couples. The film's choice of filming locations adds an extra layer of authenticity and charm to the storytelling.

From the bustling streets of Amsterdam to the tranquil beauty of Vondelpark and the captivating settings beyond the city, each location serves to enhance the characters' experiences and the film's overall atmosphere. Director Tim Oliehoek's deliberate selection of these remarkable locations underscores the importance of capturing the essence of Dutch culture and history within the narrative.

As viewers immerse themselves in The Wonder Weeks, they will not only be entertained by the heartwarming story but also captivated by the beauty of the Netherlands' enchanting locations. Through meticulous attention to detail and choice of filming locales, the film paints a vivid and authentic picture of the joys, struggles, and ultimate triumphs of parenthood in a modern world.

