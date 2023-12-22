Where to watch Big Brother: Reindeer Games Finale? Streaming platforms explored

Big Brother Reindeer Games held its grand finale on Thursday, December 21, 2023, exclusively on CBS. The season’s finale amassed a massive festive cheer with exciting tasks to determine the ultimate BB legend. Besides CBS, Big Brother Reindeer Games is available to stream on Paramount+ and a few other digital platforms.

The grand finale was filled with a plethora of exciting games centered on the main theme of the show "Save Christmas." The final four contestants performed fun tasks to secure a spot in the running to become the winner. But it was Nicole Franzel who claimed the $100,000 cash prize. Notably, the victory adds another flamboyant feat to her reality TV career after her previous win in Big Brother 18.

Her opponent in the end was Taylor Hale, who is famous for being the first Black female champion of Big Brother 24.

Where to watch the finale of Big Brother: Reindeer Games?

For Paramount+ users, the streaming can be watched in two modes. Those with a Paramount+ account subscription to SHOWTIME can watch the grand finale both live and on demand. Meanwhile, those only with an Essential account had to wait a little longer to get the opportunity to watch the finale. On-demand only, the episode is streamed a day after the finale has aired on television.

Additionally, those without an active CBS cable connection do not need to worry. The finale is available on streaming services including Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, The Roku Channel, and Vudu.

Who were the finalists?

The format of the game show features a group of BB veterans locking horns once again but in a festive way. Though the game show is a Big Brother spin-off, the players aren’t voted out by other houseguests. This time the franchise has come up with a holiday-themed entertainment package, which is nothing viewers have seen before.

Nine former BB contestants were pitted against each other and the final four cast members were Nicole Franzel, Taylor Hale, Xavier Prather, and Frankie Grande.

How many episodes are there in the show?

A first-of-its-kind, BB watchers were introduced to the brand-new game show on December 11. A total of six episodes were released in quick succession leading up to the finale that took place on December 21 at 8 pm ET.

Hosted by former BB legends, Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, and Jordan Lloyd, the feel of Christmas was everywhere in the finale. The Santa’s Lodge was decorated with presents, a Christmas tree, and reindeer detailings. The final showdown was quite thrilling and kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

Soon after winning the game show player Nicole announced her retirement on Instagram.

“THANKFUL for this experience, thankful for my CBS family in LA & thankful for this cast. I am so grateful for every single part of this journey ESP the amazing relationships I’ve made. PS I'm retired. FOR REAL.” shewrote

Her competitor Taylor Hale was just thrilled and took the loss with her head held high.

“A two-time BB Finalist? I’ll take it. I went into the BB house swearing I had nothing left to prove - and I walked away learning so much about myself. Even when I doubted myself the most, I tapped in and learned that you just have to trust yourself.” she stated on Instagram.

Hailing from Michigan, winner Nicole Franzel is also well known for her appearances on Big Brother 16 and Big Brother 22: All-Stars. Meanwhile, Taylor Hale is also the winner of season 24 of the show and the first African American woman to do so.

Those who want to stream the grand finale episode that aired on December 21 at 8 pm ET, can do it on Paramount+ and Hulu+ Live TV.