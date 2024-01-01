Where to watch Choir Season 1? Streaming platforms explored

Choir season 1 the upcoming original docuseries is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, on Disney+. Following the release of the first episode, the remaining five episodes will also be available to watch on the streaming giant. All episodes of Choir season 1 will also be available to watch on Hulu the day after its release.

Disney+ unveiled the first look of Choir Season 1 on December 12, 2023, along with the official key art for the unscripted series as well as the release date.

The official announcement caused a buzz among the audience as they are eagerly awaiting the original series to premiere. The official cast, filming location, plot, and other details are yet to be announced by the network.

What's the latest buzz around Choir Season 1?

Choir chronicles the young members of the Detroit Youth Choir as they get ready for an unforgettable performance. The show is expected to have power-packed performances that could be highlights of the debut season.

Through their eyes, the audience witnesses the highs and lows of growing up in Detroit. It shows the choir members juggling the demands of family, education, and sports, and chasing their aspirations of becoming world-class performers on some of the largest stages in the world simultaneously. It's a crucial moment for the choir and its director, Anthony White, in the aftermath of their 2019 appearance on America's Got Talent.

In the first season of Choir, Anthony White is faced with a tough decision. He has to replace several important members of the choir, keep the choir relevant in Detroit, and find the next big opportunity that will propel them back into the national spotlight, according to Disney Plus.

Choir draws inspiration from the life of DYC Artistic Director Anthony White. For more than twenty years, he has empowered and influenced over 1,000 children through music as a teacher, mentor, and father figure in the heart of Detroit. His remarkable ascent to the finale of the amazing 14th season of America's Got Talent, thanks to his work with DYC, enthralled the nation.

Who is Choir Season 1 star Anthony White?

Choir Season 1 star Anthony White is a 44-year-old professional musician who began his career by participating in multiple college productions and singing in youth choirs. He was in his twenties when he took up the leadership of the Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) in 2001, the choir had been established in 1996. According to freep.com, there were only seven members of the choir when White first assumed charge.

Since then, the DYC has expanded to include three distinct choirs: Limelight, Prime Time, and Centre Stage. The DYC teaches kids in the age group of eight to eighteen through music education, dance, and theatrical arts. In addition to performing live and producing albums and songs, the DYC offers its members support through programs like college counseling, aiming to assist them in overcoming obstacles in life.

Earlier in January 2023, the DYC made a comeback to NBC to compete on America's Got Talent: All Stars. It is a spinoff of the original series that set sixty exceptional past acts in a reality show format akin to an all-star game. Crews awarded the choir a golden buzzer once more, this time to place it among the eleven finalists.

Speaking about the long-term goals of the group, Anthony White stated to freep.com:

"I really want to see these kids go on and become choir directors and teachers or doctors or lawyers, because they have so much to give to the world."

The DYC's current home base is the fifty-three-acre campus of Anthony's alma school, the former Marygrove College in northwest Detroit, which is maintained and operated by the Marygrove Conservancy.

Choir Season 1 premieres on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, on Disney+.