Where to watch Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One online? Streaming platforms explored

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One is an animated superhero movie and the first installment in the Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming release date of the movie.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One was released digitally and on home media on January 9, 2024, and on January 23, it will be available on Blu-ray and 4K UHD in limited edition steelbook packaging.

Directed by Jeff Wamester, Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One follows the Justice League members as they collaborate with their archenemies to prevent the Anti-Monitor from destroying the DC multiverse.

The story mainly revolves around Barry Allen/The Flash, as he travels across time and parallel universes, keeping things intriguing.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One can be streamed on HBO Max

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One (Image via multiverse.nation_movies@Instagram)

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One is available for purchase as a download on YouTube, Google Play Movies, and Apple TV. It is available to watch in the US on Prime Video.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One much like other Tomorrowverse movies, is also distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. And since the primary streaming home for the production is HBO Max, the first installment will start streaming there.

For HBO subscribers, the good news is that they can watch Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One whenever it streams on the platform. For the prospective subscribers, there are many schemes that they could opt for like:

The basic plan (with Ads) costs $9.99 monthly and $99.99 yearly,

The Ad-Free plan costs $15.99 monthly and $149.99 yearly, and

The Ultimate Ad-Free plan costs $19.99 monthly and $199.99 yearly.

If you have an Amazon Prime Video or a Hulu subscription, you can add Max to it, paying an extra $15.99 monthly.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One synopsis

The first part of a trilogy, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One, is a crossover movie from 2024 and the eleventh installment in the Tomorrowverse.

The DC multiverse is being gradually destroyed by a wave of antimatter in the film, which forces both heroes and villains from other realities to rise and defend themselves.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One is more of a Flash and Justice League movie and Flash (Barry Allen) and Iris West movie. While he sets up a major crossover event teaming up with other multiverse heroes and villains in one world, he is romancing Iris in the other.

Flash in time travel and universe-jumping (image via multiverse.nation@Instagram)

The movie follows Flash as he continuously travels to different worlds within the multiverse such as one where the evil versions of Earth's superheroes have established a superpowered criminal organization, and where his alter ego Barry Allen is set to wed Iris.

Flash's time travel and universe-jumping in the movie enhance the moments of the love story of Barry Allen (Matt Bomer) and Iris West (Ashleigh LaThrop), and those of the multiversal threat.

A mysterious being known as the Anti-Monitor has begun a crusade across time to bring about the end of all existence.

As alternate earths are systematically destroyed, the Monitor quickly assembles a team of superheroes like Green Arrow, the Flash, Supergirl, and several others from throughout the multiverse to stop the Anti-Monitor from destroying reality.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One is available to watch for Amazon Prime Video and Hulu subscribers with an option to add Max to it for an extra $15.99 monthly.